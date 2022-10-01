BLUEFIELD — Peyton Whitt has been selected as Bluefield State University’s top Engineering Technology Freshman for the 2021-2022 Academic Year as the recipient of the “Claude B. Dalton Scholarship.” He is a Mechanical Engineering Technology major and has a 4.0 cumulative GPA. Whitt, a Peterstown, WV resident, is a James Monroe High School graduate.
“I am blessed and honored to be selected for this award,” Whitt said. “Having an opportunity to represent both Professor Dalton and our home community of Monroe County truly means the world to me.”
“I chose to major in Mechanical Engineering Technology because it gives me the chance to design solutions and improve manufacturing operations within an industry,” he added. Whitt hopes to specialize in the manufacturing processes aspect of engineering and eventually become a project manager within an industry.
Whitt is actively involved as a volunteer in Monroe County community service initiatives that include assisting local churches, food pantries, senior centers, and little league sports programs.
Professor Claude B. Dalton, a Monroe County native, supported the Bluefield State Engineering Technology department as a mathematics professor from 1968 until 1985. Upon his retirement, Mr. Dalton earned Professor Emeritus status and continued to teach as an adjunct faculty member until 1990.
