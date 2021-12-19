BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is receiving an American Water “Inclusion and Diversity Grant” to support an implement a “Cultural Histories of Affrilachian People Event Series.” BSC was one of 13 organizations across West Virginia to receive awards from American Water and its subsidiaries, including West Virginia American Water.
The awards provide support to organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training, and community-related projects that focus upon promoting and fostering inclusion and diversity in communities across West Virginia.
“The Bluefield State College Cultural Histories of Affrilachian People Event Series will focus on telling the rich history of cultural contributions of African American artists, writers, and musicians in the Appalachian region of the United States in general and Southern West Virginia in particular,” said Bluefield State College Chief of Staff Keith Olson.
“As an Historically Black College, Bluefield State is uniquely qualified to tell this story,” Olson added. “We are proud to partner with West Virginia American Water’s inaugural Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program.”
“As the state’s largest water and wastewater provider, it’s important that we continue to lead the way for inclusion and diversity efforts in West Virginia, noted Bradley Harris, senior external affairs specialist at West Virginia American Water.
“This year’s grant recipients showcase strong partnerships and support community-building initiatives that work to ensure that all West Virginians, regardless of beliefs and backgrounds, have a seat at the table.”
