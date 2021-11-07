BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College was recently selected as a 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.
Bluefield State College received $10,000 which was distributed to 18 students to help with their academic expenses. After students applied for the PATH Scholarship assistance, a BSC committee selected the students with the greatest unmet need. The PATH Scholarships will provide partial tuition assistance for some of the student recipients, and help other students with text book costs.
“The PATH Scholarship awards are invaluable with many of our most financially-challenged students,” noted Timothy McKenzie, BSC Director/Research and Sponsored Programs and Title III Coordinator.
Tammy Martin, BSC Financial Aid Manager, worked with McKenzie in developing the College’s PATH Scholarship program grant. “The PATH Scholarship program helps our student recipients concentrate on their academics while reducing any non-academic concerns they would otherwise have,” she observed.
“The feedback was phenomenal from last year’s inaugural PATH Scholarship and we are pleased to expand the program to have a greater impact in the U.S. and around the world. Students across the globe continue to face ongoing disruptions due to COVID and other factors and we at Ellucian are committed to doing our part,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.
Ipsen continued, “For too many students, even small financial difficulties can critically alter their journey and keep them from reaching their educational goals. Working with our partner institutions, these funds will have a positive impact on the lives of students and enable them to continue on their learning journey.”
The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. In its first year, the PATH Scholarships provided 25 eligible higher education institutions with $500,000 (USD) in grants, delivering scholarship awards to a total of 680 students.
