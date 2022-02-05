BSC President’s List Fall 2021
Bluefield State College announces the following local students to their President’s List for the Fall 2021/22 school semester.
Michael Addai Acheampong, Bluefield; Aaron J Addair, War; Melody L Akers, Bluefield; Chandler B. Aliff, Princeton; Santanna K. Bailey, Princeton; Ethan M. Baker, North Tazewell, VA; Frederik Rosendal Hojberg Bau-Madsen, Bluefield; Caitlin N. Belcher, Bluefield; Kelly M. Bennett, Pickaway; Madison G. Bennett, Athens; Joel Birrer, Bluefield;
Amanda Kathryn Bradley, Union; Jody S. Brooks, Bluefield; Luke Busse, Bluefield; Ashley R. Butcher, Bluefield; Miranda Jade Cales, Athens;
Shannon P. Carter, Bluefield; Anna Chiau, Bluefield; Noemi Rahel Christ, Bluefield; Brenton Heath Cline, Bluefield; Tiffani Dawn Cline, Bluefield; Victoria M. Coeburn, Bluefield; Avree Chyenne Cook, Rocky Gap, VA; Kaitlyn L. Cook, Bluefield; Bethany Corner, Bluefield; Rileigh M. Corner, Anawalt; Katelyn R. Cox, Bluefield; Brittany N. Crigger, Pounding Mill, VA; Matthew D. Damewood, Princeton; Kateryna Dashevska,Bluefield; Ryan R. Davis, Bluefield; Bailey B. DeHaven, Iaeger; Rachel Madison Elkins, Richlands, VA; Brianna J. Fowler, Rock; Stephan M. Gammon, Princeton; Alessia Moraine Gentile, Bluefield; David P. Goodman, Anawalt; Jacob Daniel Gunther, Bluefield; Kara D. Hale, Bluefield;
Ethan A. Harvey, Bluefield; Cameron RaeLynn Hatfield, Princeton; Casey Lane Hazlewood, Princeton; Carly Helton, Bluefield; Sabrina Leann Horn, Grundy, VA; Chandler C. Koger, Roderfield; Levi D. Ladner, Peterstown; Zachary N. Lawless, Bluefield; Nia M. Lumpkins, Princeton; Rachel Anne Major, Bluefield; Megan M. Mallory, Princeton; Brandon K. McCoy, Iaeger; Cody James McGuire, Pilgrims Knob, VA; Issac Ray Meador, Mount Hope; Allison E. Mills, Princeton; Jessica N. Mullins, Princeton; Kelly R. Neal, Bluefield; Ryan Webb Nelson, Princeton; Douglas Nordlof, Bluefield; Jesse Reed Orell, Bluefield; Alison Nicole Pack, Pipestem; Dakota J. Parnell, Bluefield; Jared D. Parnell, Bluefield; Paige Elizabeth Pinson, Bluefield; Jesse Wayne Poynter, Bluefield; Shane A. Presley, Bluefield; Alexander Charles Ramsey, Bluefield, VA ; Elizabeth A. Ramsey, Princeton; Teddy M. Razafindratsima, Bluefield; Mackenzie B. Reece, Bluefield; Kristen Rolen, Bluefield; Matthew D. Sarver, Bluefield, VA ; Theodore Schell, Bluefield; Tom Schmieta, Bluefield; Kaitlyn N. Schroeder, Bluefield; Keterra Leeann Sergent, Tazewell, VA; Nathanael Barnes Shumate, Princeton; Emily M. Shupe Tazewell, VA; Bassy Sissoko, Bluefield; Austin Blake Sluss, Bluefield, VA; William Chandler Sowers, Bluefield; Brenda M. Stacy, Princeton; Patrice Georgia Sterling, Bluefield; Marissa L. Stowers, Welch; Alydia M. Thomas, Lindside; Megan L. Thomas, Bramwell; Kathy R. Turner, Princeton; Benjamin N. Walker, Princeton; Adam Joseph Ward, Princeton; Connor B. White, Pageton; Rickey Dean White, Bluefield, VA; Peyton T. Whitt, Peterstown; Christian Alexander Yates, Bluefield, VA; Virginia Zanotti, Bluefield.
WVU Dean’s and President’s lists Fall 2021
West Virginia University announces the following local students to their Dean’s List, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher, for the Fall 2021 semester:
Mercer County:
Asher Bailey, Bluefield; Jackson Ball, Athens; Javen Buchanan, Bluefield; Jakob Fedele, Princeton; Matthew Hillyer, Princeton; Andrew Hopkins, Princeton; Kendra Jenkins, Bluefield; Sarah Jessee, Princeton; Kyleigh Jones, Princeton; Caleb Killett, Princeton; Presley Parris, Bluefield; Savanna Ross, Princeton; Aleksandra Sklioutovskaya-Lopez, Princeton; Victoria Terry, Princeton; Maria Elaine Tinio, Princeton; Alexander Tucker, Princeton.
McDowell County:
Cody England, Hensley; N’Diya Harris, Welch; Logan Kennedy, Bradshaw; Kaylee Muncy, Welch; Miranda Osborne, Big Sandy; Brice Shumate, Premier.
Monroe County:
Chandler Mills, Peterstown
West Virginia University announces the following local students to their President’s List, having earned a 4.0 GPA, for the Fall 2021 semester:
Mercer County:
Dalton Ash, Princeton; Ashlynn Bailey, Rock; Brooke Belcher, Princeton; Jenna Belcher, Princeton; Timothy Bragg, Princeton; Bryan Hill, Princeton; Rachel Johnson, Princeton; Rebecca Johnson, Princeton; Bryce Lester, Kellysville; Myah Maisonave-Sheets, Princeton; Efunuike Ogunleye, Bluefield; Kelissa Robertson, Princeton; Alyson Robinett, Princeton; Dylan Sanders, Princeton; Haleigh Scott, Bluefield; Cameron Smith, Princeton; Bariana Wimmer, Bluefield; Tucker Workman, Bramwell; Lily Wright, Bluefield; Lake Young, Princeton.
McDowell Company:
Maryum Muzaffer, Welch
Monroe County:
Morgan Holzman, Sweet Springs; Ian Jackson, Peterstown; Maria Maddy, Peterstown; Robert Sparks, Union.
NRCTC Dean’s and President’s lists Fall 2021
New River Community and Technical College announces the following local students to their President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List:
Ghent: Erica S. Brown, Carl Earl McAlister,
Lindside: Erica Kandice Daniels, Holly Dorae Faulkner,
Montcalm: Katelyn Lee Dunford,
Peterstown: Serrell Garee, Braylyn Kennedi McConnell,
Princeton: Michelle L. Beckner, Kayle Raeann Cliver, Grace Eva Marie King, Nathaniel Blake Neal, Adrian M. Spaulding, Lowell David Weiss, Courtney Nicole White, Steven Z. Wyatt,
Rock: Joshua A. Hodges,
Union: Emma Gray Boggs, Elizabeth Conte, Audra Marie Winebrimmer,
Dean’s List:
Ballard: William Glen Hobson,
Bluefield, Va.: Devon J. Bower, Kerissa L. Conner, Colin Dixon,
Bluefield: Jordan Holleman, Kimberly Ann McDonald, Kayla Leah Sands, Dillon Christopher Williams,
Flat Top: Roger Lee Wooten,
Gap Mills: Jessica Lynn Deel,
Lindside: Cole Randall Basile,
Peterstown: Kimberly Jo McClung, Halee M. Nance,
Pipestem: Brett Matthew Bolte,
Princeton: Brandi Nicole Allen, Devyn M. Ayers, Paidan Nicole Ball, Joselyn Haley Carroll, Thomas Logan Cox, Billy P. Hazelwood, Jacob T. Pettry, Desiree Lynn Rumsey, Amber Nicole Strickland,
Sinks Grove: Debra Gaye Hylton, Sierrah C. Ramsey.
Montcalm High School/Middle School honor roll
Montcalm High School announces the following students to their honor roll for the second grading period for the 2021/22 school year:
Grade 12:
Rainen Blankenship, Naomi Booker, Ashlei Bryant, Makel Burton, Alyssa Carver, Nathaniel Dunker, Reagan Gibson, Madison Goode, Blake Hodge, Jaden Lambert, William Nicewander, Luke Nunn, Luke Parton, Issac Reed, Natalie Sigmon, Grayson Thomason, Tyler Tickle
Grade 11:
Joseph Fink, Kaileigh Hodges, Jacob Mills, Kobie Neal, Tiffani Simpson, Brieanna Skeens, Maxwell Steele
Grade 10:
Taryn Farmer, Marysha Graham, Carly McPeak, Jayden Price, Victoria Sizemore, Julie Thomason, Allison Turner
Grade 9:
Kylee Clark, Chelsea Compton, Isaiah Fink, Faith Hodge, Hayley Kendrick, Allison Lambert, Logan Lusk, Madison Minix, Sarah Pennington, Hayley Scaggs, Matthew Simpson, Xavier Skeens, Taylor White.
Montcalm Middle School announces the following students to their honor roll for the second grading period for the 2021/22 school year:
Grade 7:
Carson Austin, Ayden Bailey, Chase Gilbert, Ethan Gilbert, Kurt Minix, Kelly Scaggs.
Grade 8:
Breanna Beggs, Jonathan Estep, Nicholas Hart, Kyleigh Johnson, Bryana Mcleod,
Kennth Mills, Kiley Minnix, Kylee Mitchem, Jordan Price, Makiya Riffe.
