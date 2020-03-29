BLUEFIELD — After years of work, the Bluefield Beautification Committee, in conjunction with the Bluefield Historical Society, has published a book showcasing the City of Bluefield called "Beautiful Bluefield."
The book is the brainchild of Gail Satterfield, the Chair of the Beautification Committee and David Hardin, a member of the Bluefield Beautification Committee.
"Naturally we are all interested in beautiful things and Bluefield being beautiful," Hardin said. "Hal Brainerd had taken some photographs for us at one of our garden tours. We were all friends with Hal and Gail and I always brainstorm about projects we can do downtown. Gail and I came up with the idea of doing the book with Hal's assistance."
The coffee table book of photography is very high quality, printed on one pound paper with embossed details throughout and a sewn spine. It also includes a forward and short history of the City of Bluefield.
"Being an artist, I have seen a lot of coffee table books, I have a lot of coffee table books, I have nothing that even comes close to the quality of that book," Photographer, Hal Brainerd said. "The reason for that is that the Beautification Committee did not spare any expense whatsoever with this book."
This book was a labor of love and passion to preserve and showcase the beauty of Bluefield from its gardens and sculptures to its architectural achievements.
"I think we really did a great job getting a lot of good photography in here, a lot of good representations of these homes and gardens, to make it really interesting no matter what style of architecture that you like, there is something for you in this book," Hardin said.
"I think it takes more time than one realizes because you have to contact the homeowners, you have to make sure that their cars are moved, you need to make sure the yard is mowed, it is all these things," Brainerd said. "You do not just run out and take the picture."
Hardin said the book is something that everyone from Bluefield and those still living here can be proud of. It is a way to showcase their hometown, including the short history section.
"People that are familiar with Bluefield and grew up here, it is nice to remind them of the history, about the founding and how it developed and the heyday and the days that have been not so good and on the way back up now," Hardin said. "For people who are not familiar with it, I think it is a great forward to give them a history of the city and talk about the people who live here and how talented they are and their endurance and the strength they have had over the years to build these things and keep their businesses alive."
"When you consider the jokes about W.Va., if you have moved down to Mississippi and you hear all of these jokes, it would be delightful to show them what your city looks like," Brainerd said. "All of a sudden, when you see this book, you say, 'Oh wow, is this New York? Where is this book?' And you say, 'Bluefield, W.Va.' it makes a difference, makes people proud of where they are from or where they live."
The book paints a complete picture of the City of Bluefield, including industrial shots of the railroad.
"There are a few industrial shots, the architecture of the older buildings. Those are much smaller areas, but it does round the book out to show Bluefield," Brainerd said. "So when they came to me, my job was really just to figure out how to put pictures across the page that were totally graphically different from page to page so that your eye did not get bored with looking at this."
"It is lovely designed with the four seasons in mind. We consider this to be mainly pictorial," Hardin said. "We have information in the front and the back of the book, it is mainly an art book of photography. We could not have done the book without Hal, of course. That is the thing that we were most confident about because we knew the quality of the photography would be excellent."
Every fundraiser and event hosted by the Bluefield Beautification Committee goes right back into the community.
"We try to raise funds in any way we can and all of the monies that we raise around the community, go back into the City of Bluefield, W.Va. We do improvements, we provide all the flowers downtown, all the hanging baskets and all the containers," Hardin said. "We do improvement projects around the city, we did the city's entrance signs, we have done tons of work at the city park. Everything that we make, we put back into the community."
"Beautiful Bluefield" is available for $55 at David's Downtown in Bluefield, W.Va. and will soon be available at multiple locations throughout the city. The book is also available online at the Beautiful Bluefield website. Hardin also said that anyone interested in purchasing a copy could call David's Downtown at 304-325-8145.
"We decided we wanted this to be a perpetual fundraiser because we produced and had printed 2,000 copies of this book and we have sold a lot already, but we still have plenty to sell and we want to reach out to all of these people that don't even know that the book exists," Hardin said.
"I have never held a book in my hand that had one pound paperweight pages," Brainerd said. "With the quality of the book, it should easily be over $100, but with the commission, and the help of the historical society, they are selling them for $55 to make sure that everyone who wants a copy, gets a copy."
