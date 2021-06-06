RICHLANDS, Va. — Nearly three years ago, Teri Crawford Brown, Nursing Supervisor at Clinch Valley Medical Center had an idea that would eventually furnish 260 homes of families in need.
She and her husband had gone to an auction over the weekend, searching for deals and special finds. On Monday, Teri returned to work to find out that one of the Medical Center's security guard's home had burnt down over the weekend.
"I realized, if I had known on Saturday, I could have furnished his home for $500.00 at the auction on Saturday," Brown said. "With my family and close friends, I decided to rent a storage building and when we found good deals or we change out our refrigerator, I would have it and the next time something like that happens to give it to people."
This is how Blackberry Winter was founded; a name steeped in Appalachian history, much as the concept of the organization is. Appalachians are known for their resourcefulness, love of family and generous natures, among many other traits of a people surrounded by majestic, but formidable mountains.
"These people are suffering a cold snap in their life and we are going to help them through it," Brown said. "A hand up during a cold snap of life, came from my Maw Maw saying, 'they are having a cold snap,' or 'they are having their blackberry winter,' and I just think it has a beautiful connotation to that, and it portrays Appalachia and all the beautiful things about Appalachia in the name."
According to Blackberry Winter's website, "In the Springtime, when the blackberries are in bloom sometimes a 'cold snap' occurs, a brief return of winter weather, natives refer to this cold snap as a Blackberry Winter. It is that cold snap that inspired this group’s mission and purpose: to provide a 'hand up' to those who need a bit of extra warmth during their cold snap. With the pride of our native brothers and sisters in mind, Blackberry Winter has only one condition: no guilt required."
Once Brown posted her new idea, Blackberry Winter, on social media, the organization grew beyond her wildest imagination.
"I put it out on social media, I asked if people had things that they would like to donate, and it just exploded," Brown said. "So many people reached out to me, wanting to give and donate and in July it will have been three years and as of this month, we have furnished 260 homes."
While the charitable organization has come to fruition in the past three years, the idea of connecting the "dots" of the have, and have-nots has been on Brown's mind for a while.
"We all have a purpose and I think our purpose is always to help others," Brown said. "It has always been in the back of my mind, that there is a disconnect between the ones who have an abundance and the ones who have nothing. We don't know how to get it to them. If we buy a new kitchen table, we would want to give it to someone, we don't know how to get it to them. This had always bothered me because you go to Goodwill and a couch is $40.00 and I know, my mom and dad had foster kids my whole life, I've worked in the hospital, I know these people in need do not have $40.00 to spend on a couch. There was always a way to connect the two dots in the back of my mind, so now we have 10 storage units and we furnish all the homes for the shelters for all the domestic violence victims."
When Blackberry Winter teamed up with local shelters and services, Brown was given a glimpse into how badly her town needed her services. In the first two homes Blackberry Winter furnished involving domestic violence, the children were sleeping on the floor.
"When I went into their home, the kids were sleeping on the floor, without a blanket, without a pillow, without anything, they did not have a spoon, they did not have a fork, they had nothing. The mom worked at Wendy's. How long would she have to work to buy those babies a bed? When I tell you it knocked the breath out of me, it knocked the breath out of me. I did not realize that children were sleeping on the floor in our community. They cannot grow, they can't learn, they can't feel loved, no matter how good their mom is, a child can't feel all right, like that. I committed if I had to get a second job or whatever I had to do, I would buy all the children in our community that did not have a bed, a bed."
In just three years, Blackberry Winter has provided 450 beds to children and adults in need.
"Blackberry Winter buys all new beds for children. We buy them new sheets, new blankets, and pillows, and I give them whatever I would want my kid to have," Brown said. "If I do not do anything else in my life, those kids have those beds. My dad always says, 'you can't outgive God,' and when this first started and people would ask me for things, I would think, 'I don't know how we are going to do that,' but every time, it just works out. Any time we need something, I can put it out there and our community supports Blackberry Winter financially in any way they can. So it just works."
Brown said people often ask her how she has time to accomplish all she does, with her full-time job, a charity organization to run, and a family. She said she is organized with her time, with two hours a day coordinating and organizing, and one day a week of physical labor, all with the help of volunteers. While she's the one who had the idea for Blackberry Winter, Brown refuses to take all the credit.
"I did not start a charity, it started with just me," Brown said. "I have a website, and they can donate through the website, there are a lot of local churches that send a monthly donation. There are community members who donate on a monthly basis. I think people really like the idea that it is in our community and that there is no overhead cost. There are no employees to pay, we rent three of the buildings, the rest of them are donated. Every time I get really stressed, I will get a check and it just works out."
The three rules of Blackberry Winter are simple: no expectations, no guilt, and nothing is donated that Brown would not have in her own home.
"I do not take anything that I would not have in my home. I think people are having a hard enough time, I do not give people junk. I do not think they need to feel bad about themselves or have another thing they need to worry about fixing or replacing," Brown said. "I want people to feel appreciated. I want them to feel like they are worthy. I do not want them to feel like trash, by giving them trash."
Brown said she gives with an open heart, and open hand with no expectations.
"No one deserves to feel guilty for needing help, we all need help. I was born to parents that helped me, if I hadn't been, I would not have made it and I cannot imagine if I had been made to feel guilty for the help that was given to me in my life, so no guilt required," Brown said. "It is theirs, whatever they do with it, it is theirs to do. I have no expectation of what they do with it. We've furnished homes for people coming out of prison and we did one this week from a halfway house. There is no judgment and there is no expectation. I think that is how Jesus taught us. He said, 'If someone steals your shirt, give them your coat.' It takes an average of over 10 times to beat an addiction, if Blackberry Winter does not help them the third time, they will not get to the tenth time. I am a firm believer that if we save one family from burying their kid, it is well worth it."
"My three rules with Blackberry Winter are no expectations, I give them what I would want. No guilt, there is no guilt required, they do not have to feel guilty for needing help," Brown said.
Brown worked at Bluefield Regional Hospital for five years, before moving to Clinch Valley Medical Center.
"When I think about it, I know Mercer County from working there. I know they have the same problems, and the same goodness that Tazewell County has, and I know that it is very needed, I just have to get the right person who will take it by the reigns and run with it. My heart feels pulled to Mercer County. I have been asked to help a lot of people up there, I have helped people up there. I just know the potential to have ten buildings up there and have 240 homes in three years is the same as it is in Tazewell. I feel a love for Mercer County because I worked there for five years and so I feel like that is the next place that I think Blackberry Winter could really make a big difference."
Brown wants anyone who may be interested in starting their own version of "Blackberry Winter" in Mercer County to know that running the charity, with all the community support and volunteers, is not that hard.
"I want them to hear is that it is not that hard," Brown said. "Now that I have done all the work on getting the nonprofit post office box, and a bank account, all that stuff is what I had a hard time navigating. Just getting the donations to the people that need it is not really a struggle."
Brown believes she has truly found her calling, and her purpose in Blackberry Winter.
"This is around all of us and I am not this special person. We all have a purpose, we all have the things that we see that we know, we could be helping. I just listened to mine," Brown said. "I think when you are on the right path, and it is of no service to you, it is only to benefit others, there is nothing to happen but for it to succeed. I think God's abundance flows onto that. When it is in service with other people, to help other people, there really is not any choice but for it to work out. Blackberry Winter proves it to me every day. I get blown away by the generosity of people."
For more information about Blackberry Winter, visit blackberrywinter.org. Visit Blackberry Winter's Facebook page at facebook.com/blackberrywinterinc to make a donation, learn more, or join the community. Monetary donations to Blackberry Winter can be made through PayPal (www.paypal.com/paypalme/blackberrywinter). In addition, donations can be made through AmazonSmile at smile.amazon.com.
