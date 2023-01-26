Dr. Karl Dietrich Fezer, 92, of Athens, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence. Born March 2, 1930, in Englewood, NJ, he was the son of the late Karl Theodor Fezer and Junia Hummel Fezer. In addition to his parents, Dr. Fezer was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine…