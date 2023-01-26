The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell (CFM) House Museum, with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, will exhibit Black History in Summers County at the William B. Robertson Library at Bluefield State University in Bluefield, WV the month of February 2023. The exhibit covers Black history in Summers County from pre-Civil War to the present day through captioned photographs.
Library hours are: Monday through Friday 8am- 8pm, closed Saturday, open Sunday 12pm – 8pm.
CFM Board member Lynda Lancaster will be present on Wednesday, February 22 from 10am to 2pm as an oral resource for the exhibit.
The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, located in Hinton, WV is open for tours by appointment and Saturdays, 1pm- 4pm.
