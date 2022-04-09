BLUEFIELD — If competition is an art, then the skill of Bluefield High School students has certainly drawn a fine line.
Led by Best in Show winner Destiny Burnette, eight BHS students taught by Victoria Lilly who entered the recent Pennies for Youth Contest at the Greenbrier Resort all earned recognition by an impartial judging panel. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs sponsors the overall event and local students were sponsored by the Bluewell chapter.
Burnette, a senior who also won $250 for her top entry, said, “I have always enjoyed coloring, since I was a child and many people in my family enjoy art, so we often work together. I have always tried to be art classes. My project portrays the legendary Kraken monster attacking a ship. It is made of papier mache, with hot glue, wood, etc. It took me about a week’s worth of hours, I would guess.”
“This (art awards) is just the latest example of how great our students are,” noted BHS Principal Mike Collins. Our students are well-rounded and diverse.”
Art instructor Victoria Lilly said, “It is a great honor just to have our students represented in such a large exhibition at the Greenbrier Resort. Our winning the overall award is very special and I must say that Destiny Burnett is one of the most talented artists I have ever seen in my career as an art teacher. She worked extremely hard and deserves this.”
Lilly explained that the show featured paintings, drawings, a variety of craft works, so there is a winner from each of those separate categories. The “Best in Show” award is the top art piece in the entire show.
Bluefield High submitted art work in nine divisions and Lilly was proud to say that BHS students placed in every one. Chris Gilpin was first in Colored Pencil Drawing, Chance Johnson placed second in Graphite Drawing, Madison Priebe was second in Mixed Media, Kate Carter, was second in Decorative Painting and third in Printmaking, Makayla earned third in Acrylic Painting, Isabella Lavendar took third in Pen and Ink Drawing and Trentin Swauger was third in Oil Pastel Drawing.
State GFWC chair Vicky Cline said, “Every high school in West Virginia is welcome to enter this contest, and they (in grades 9-12) must be sponsored by a Women’s Club. This is a great honor. Lisa Lineberry is our local president. We are proud of our students, proud of Bluefield High School and happy to help with school activities including Project Graduation for several. We are Beaver fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.