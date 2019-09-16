Recently, those around me have been pointing out that I am “going through it.” A string of health, financial and personal issues have left me a bit downtrodden at the end of this summer. I have been working through it all, and do not worry, I will be fine, but something occurred to me this morning. The number of times I have said, “oh, I’m just having a rough week, well month..maybe year” in the past few years is exhausting. And yes, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song runs through my head as I realize an echo of the sentiment of the struggles of our twenties mirrored in comedic television is not funny in real life.
For example, I sleepily walked into my bathroom this morning to brush my teeth. As I turned the faucet, nothing happened. I looked around the bathroom, yes, the lights were on so it wasn’t the electricity. I became a bit panicked that somehow paying my water bill had slipped my mind. I ran to my desk and pulled out my file folder of bills, nope, I paid my bill and my next is not due until the end of the month. I called The Bluefield Daily Telegraph and let them know I was running late and apologized in advance for my appearance today. I made a few calls to the city and eventually found out that there was some work being done on the waterline near my house and the water would be back on in a few hours. Thankfully, I had some filtered water in the fridge to leave my dog for the day. I threw my hair up in a bun, put on copious amounts of deodorant, grabbed some minty gum and headed to work. Life goes on.
Earlier this week, I had to have some dental work done. I’ve told this story to my social circle under the umbrella of “isn’t it just my luck,” because my tooth chipped, on last Friday night, the Friday of Labor Day weekend, so I couldn’t get any treatment for a while. I have never had a cavity and this wasn’t a regular chip. One of my back teeth fractured and left a sharp protrusion to cut my tongue all weekend long. I called my dentist on Tuesday morning and the earliest appointment I could get was Wednesday morning. Just my luck, Wednesday was a very busy day for me. I had six back to back interviews lined up for that afternoon, so if this dentist appointment took longer than an hour, my schedule was going to be completely thrown off. I got to the dentist and was told they could patch it up and started to prepare the needle. I said no, I had interviews lined up for the rest of the day and I couldn’t slur my way through them. I asked how long it would take and how much it would hurt. She answered about fifteen minutes and pretty bad. I said, essentially, bring it on and they did the procedure without numbing. I was able to make it to all my interviews, with an ache in my jaw. Life goes on.
I know that one was my fault, but I just couldn’t let another “such a me problem” hinder my life. In addition, after the pain I have been going through the past couple months with a personal health issue that ended with an outpatient procedure on my vacation made this tooth procedure seem like a tickle, honestly. And that is the problem with my writing this column: right now, I feel like I am just complaining into a keyboard, for you all to read. The stories I feel comfortable sharing are mild. The real issues that have taken their toll on me in the past few years, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy and I just do not feel comfortable sharing with people outside my inner circle. So, I hope I do not sound whiny and I ask you to just believe me that I have had more than my share of trials for my twenty-five years.
So far this has been a real downer, huh? Well, here is the turnaround. Today it occurred to me, maybe this is just life. Without struggle, we would not be able to recognize the joy and carefree feelings. While doing my makeup this morning, I started to see a spark in my own eye. I am still in there, and (knock on wood, fingers crossed) maybe this is where it turns around. Maybe a happy life is more about my perspective on it, in combination with making better decisions and taking care of my health. The water outage at my house was an annoyance and threw a wrench in my morning routine, but hey chicken little (I say to myself), the sky is not falling. My tooth chipping on the Friday evening of a long weekend was just happenstance, not the universe punishing me for some unknown reason. All the trials and tribulations I have gone through, I have survived and have a better perspective for it. Today I may be tired and worried about the water at my house, but I have a bed to sleep in and multiple places to go if my water is not fixed when I get home. I am tired of being a combination of Chicken Little and Eeyore. No one wants to hang out with that person and I am not contributing to anyone’s life by living with that attitude. I live a privileged and good life. I am going to work on my perspective and I hope if you have any of the same tendencies in thinking as me, you do to.
