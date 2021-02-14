BLUEFIELD — Award winning author, Kevin D. Miller released his second book, “White Skies Black Mingo,” in the fall of 2020, based on the true story of his family’s past.
Miller was a professional web developer and technical writer for most of his life. He was inspired to learn to write fiction when he learned of a “scandalous dark secret” in his family.
“I learned that my last name isn’t really Miller, it’s Puchalski, a very polish name,” Miller said. “It is funny because my dad did not know this. We had gotten some old newspaper articles from 1920 at a funeral. Some cousins gave those to us and said you might want to read these.”
The early 20th century newsprint detailed the murder of Miller’s great-grandfather in the small township of Southington, Ohio. He would go on to write his first book, “Heart of Steel,” based on this event.
“It kind of sent me on a journey.,” Miller said. “He was going to write it as a documentary and I said that I wanted to write it as a novel. I want to write it as a story based on true events. I spent three years researching and going through documents. I finally wrote the book, “Heart of Steel,” based on a true story which my buddy Kevin Sizemore has offered to turn into a movie. We are working on that.”
From that family history came Miller’s passion for writing. He said he has always been a storyteller, but researching his family history and writing,” Heart of Steel,” made him fall in love with writing and storytelling.
Miller’s new book, “White Skies Black Mingo,” set in 1800 during the Civil War in Wheeling and Wheeling Island, the book is a historical fiction on the life and journey of 12-yearold ‘Kateri’ (Margaret Davis).
“It is kind of a forbidden love story set in the Civil War. She was Mingo and he was Irish and they fell in love during the time of the Civil War when it was definitely not proper to mix races or cultures,” Miller said According to Ohio History Connection, an online historical encyclopedia, “The Seneca-Cayuga, also referred to as the Ohio Seneca or Ohio Cayuga, is an American Indian Tribe that settled in the Sandusky and Cayuga River regions of northeastern Ohio in the 1740s and 50s. The Seneca-Cayuga people were historically referred to by non-natives as the ‘Mingo,’ a derogatory term that is considered offensive today.”
Miller said “White Skies Black Mingo” is about 95 percent historical fiction. According to a press release, the book received an ‘Honorary Mention’ in the New England Book Festival in General fiction. It follows the strong and resilient Margaret Davis’ story as she flees a terrible epidemic devastating her Ohio Seneca clan. Mentored in the ancient arts of medicine and healing at a young age, the young girl journeys to Wheeling, W.Va., with her mother and Shaman grandmother, in search of a new life. After losing her mother and grandmother on the way, she is thrust into the wilderness and an impending winter storm, threatening her very existence. Abandoned amid fur trappers, wild animals, and fierce weather, she struggles to survive the treacherous journey along with her only two companions, her two beloved wolves, Hato and Kake. An unexpected betrayal leads Margaret into servitude on a Virginia plantation. Her captivity changes the course of her life forever and sets her on a path of mercy as a medicine woman during the darkest hour of American History, The Civil War. A chance encounter with a Union soldier leaves Margaret torn between two very different worlds and one forbidden love.
“I did a lot of research on both of them and I found little things, but the story is about 95 percent historical fiction just because I did not know enough about it, but I was so inspired by the thought of a love story like that,” Miller said. “My wife is hispanic and part native as well so I kind of relate to that, so that is where that inspiration came in. But I am going to write books until the day I die now because I just love it so much. It is something I really really enjoy doing.”
Miller was born in Canton, OH and lived there for the first six years of his life. His father, born in Weirton, moved to Tempe, Arizona at a young age, but he has visited Ohio and West Virginia.
“At a very young age, I have been to West Virginia, but I don’t recall it that much. I do plan on coming back there quite a bit, I had to do a lot of research on the area of West Virginia and the cities and towns,” Miller said. “I have some cousins in Virginia and some cousins in West Virginia.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miller was not able to visit the mountain state before writing his book, but he plans to spend some time in West Virginia after the pandemic is over.
“I would have liked to have flown back and done all of this research prior to the book, but it just didn’t happen with the COVID pandemic. It made it difficult. Really the first book I wrote, ‘Heart of Steel,’ took three years to write and ‘White Skies Black Mingo,’ took three months to write,” Miller said. “I was locked down and what else did I have to do but write a book. So, I learned how to write. I got better the more I write, the second book came easier and actually is getting even better love and responses than the first one.”
In lieu of an on-site research trip, Miller dove into the lives of his ancestors through ancestry tracing resource like Ancestry. com and 23andMe.
“I spent some time on Ancestry and 23 and Me. I did my DNA as part of my research as well but I looked for them and tried to find out as much information as I could about them. There was not a whole lot there. I did find out that my great great grandfather was in the 63rd infantry regiment of Pennsylvania, even though he settled in Wheeling,” Miller said. “As part of that, I just kind of dove into the history of West Virginia and the area and just tried to learn as much as I could so that when I am describing a scene that I am actually describing West Virginia, I wanted it to be true to West Virginia, even though I don’t remember the one time that I was there.”
While researching his family’s roots, Miller was struck by the natural beauty of West Virginia.
“This shouldn’t surprise me, but just the natural beauty of West Virginia…all of the flowers and stuff, all of the stuff is natural beauty,” Miller said. “I knew it was a beautiful state, I knew it was a beautiful place and I had been to Ohio and
