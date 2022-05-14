CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Social Studies Fair returned to an in-person format after two years of COVID disruptions. The West Virginia Department of Education hosted more than 500 students and 282 projects at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, April 29.
According to their website, the West Virginia State Social Studies Fair provides the opportunity for students to ask essential questions, recognize patterns of behavior, think critically, create solutions, predict outcomes and draw conclusions to help them learn to solve problems.
Judges scored participants’ submissions on research methods, oral presentation, and their physical display or multimedia presentation. Details in the criteria were based on a 0-5 point system with 100 points possible on the presentation.
Locally, Olivia Brown and Max (Brogan) Adkins of Athens Elementary picked up second place in the Division I (grades 3-5) Psychology Group for their presentation: “More Than Just a Cardigan: The Fred Rogers Effect”
Waylon Carr and Jaxon Richards of Mercer Elementary won third in the Division I (grades 3-5) Sociology Group for their presentation: “Remote Learning: Friend or Foe?”
Placing third in the Division I (grades 3-5) U.S. History Individual was Payslei Breeden of Oakvale Elementary with her report on “Amelia Earhart — Flying into the Future”
Finally for Mercer County, Luke Brown of PikeView Middle School placed second in the Division II (grades 6-8) Economics, Individual category with “Finger Lickin’ Good: One Man’s Recipe for Success”
For McDowell County, Laura Green, a 9th grader at River View High School, won first place in the Group category of the Division III (grades 9-12) State and Local Studies category with her submission “Hit or Miss – Hunting in WV.”
Other Mercer County students who submitted their studies were:
• “How Far Can a Dollar Go?” By Ethan Kim – Division I — Economics
• “132 Years of Nintendo” By Brody Taylor and Jahmare Flack — Division I – Economics
• “Melrose, A School for Those Who Care” By Jaxon Billings — Division I – State and Local Studies
• “The Labyrinth: An Endless” By Maze Eva Coleman — Division I – World History
Other students representing McDowell County were:
• “Immigrant Children” By Sophia Glass and Terry Small — Division II – Sociology Group
• “Dialysis” By Evan Reed — Division II – Anthropology
A full list of students who won or placed is available at http://wvssfair.com/
