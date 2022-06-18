The following students have earned places on their respective schools President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2022 Spring semester:
• Jared C. Bishop, Michael S. Christian, and Katelyn Richardson, all of Princeton, have been named to the Glenville State University President’s Honor Roll.
• Matthew Lilly of Athens; Jacob Burress, Kenneth Cohn, Kendra Jenkins, Efunuike Ogunleye, Rachel Snyder, and Bariana Wimmer, all of Bluefield; Casey Tabor of Lerona; Jacob Fedele, Matthew Hillyer, Andrew Hopkins, Kyleigh Jones, Caleb Killett, Matthew Kinzer, Logan Krauss, Jackson Martin, Haley Meade, Savanna Ross, and Stephanie Young, all of Princeton; Cody England, of Hensley; Logan Kennedy and Kandice Pruitt of Bradshaw; Sara Lester of Mohawk; Whitney Belcher of Peterstown; Nathaniel Dunbar and Robert Sparks of Union; and Gracie Mann of Greenville have all been named to West Virginia University’s Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester.
• Joshua Hawkins, Holly Christian, and Tonya Johnson of Princeton; Lora Stiltner of Mavisdale; Kaitlyn Bailey and Brandi Filer of Bluefield; Emily Newcomb of Iaeger; Asia Wyckoff of Welch; Shannon Faust of Kiel; and Lanette Austin of Pearisburg were named to Southern New Hampshire University’s President’s List
