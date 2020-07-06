A week ago at this time, I’d just realized I was losing light.
I had one more craft to do for the summer edition of Prerogative Magazine and I needed photos before I lost sunlight. In the middle of a meeting, I grabbed peanut butter, pine cones, birdseed (which had been mistaken for trail mix by a coworker earlier in the day) and my camera, tied my hair into a bun on the top of my head and ran to the conference room.
The craft is a homemade bird feeder, by covering a pine cone in peanut butter, the bird seed sticks to it, for all the local birds to feed from. For each edition, I try to include a craft for adults and one for children. This one was for the kids. It was simple and with so many deadlines, it had fallen to the bottom of my to-do list.
I quickly did the craft with my left hand while photographing with my right hand. I am not sure why, but the conference room was easily 20 degrees hotter than the rest of the building. I was red-faced and out of breath as I ran out to the elevator, holding a peanut butter and bird seed pine one aloft on a string to photograph it hanging from a tree, as intended.
Many of my actions during magazine production could be construed as pretty insane. Running around with a peanut butter covered pine cone and giant DSLR camera? Pretty strange. I got the photos I needed and quickly cleaned up after myself in the conference room. I added in the photos, did some design tweaks, and viola, the craft was done.
That pine cone is hanging in the trees outside my workplace, untouched by any animal for nearly a week. Looking back, I think that I hung it from a low branch, inaccessible to birds. Today I’m moving it to see if we can have some bird watching outside the office.
It is crazy how much my life has changed in a week. I worked until late in the night each evening, came in on Saturday and finally finished the whole magazine on Monday. Suddenly, I’m left without the level of stress that keeps me running. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want it back, but it is quite jarring, and it happens every time. I get caught up in production and before I know it, it is over. I love the magazine, but while I’m in the middle of it, I don’t think I’m able to adequately appreciate it.
I think the same can be said for life. Sometimes, it can be so fun and fulfilling that we don’t take the time to notice...until things get bad. Let’s take some time to appreciate the little happy, quirky, weird or just plain simple things in our lives.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
