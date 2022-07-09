OAKWOOD, VA — Appalachian College of Pharmacy first and second year students were recognized for their achievements in the past year during an Awards Day Ceremony held at the college earlier in June.
ACP President Mickey McGlothlin gave the welcome and Brandon Estep, pastor of Garden Baptist Church, gave the invocation at the event.
ACP Dean Susan Mayhew presented the Dean’s Award to second year pharmacy student Annamay Fry; and first year pharmacy student Michael Stewart. The award recognizes a student’s outstanding achievement and unselfish devotion to his or her class, the college and the profession of pharmacy. The recipient must have exemplified exceptional service and commitment to the profession academically, through involvement in professional/student organizations and extracurricular service learning opportunities.
Students achieving Dean’s List status were also recognized. Students named to the list achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and included:
• First Year Pharmacy Students: Logan Surface, Badri Abdi, Annamay Fry, Andrew Lee, Samantha Klug, Bishen Kafley, Karlie Wasilewski, Luis Villanueva and Josh Green.
• Second Year Pharmacy Students: Divine Mbah Johnathan Ritchie, Shelomith Akpoghenobor, Michael Stewart, Colby Osborne, Matthew Neace, Dylan Brookman and Ayomipo Adeyemo.
Additional student awards presented included GPA-based awards recognizing Annamay Fry as the Best in Integrated Sciences; and Divine Mbah as the Best in Therapeutics and Best in Pharmaceutics. The highest GPA awards went to Divine Mbah as the second year pharmacy student recipient; and Logan Surface as the first year pharmacy student recipient.
The Academic Excellence in Pharmacy Award, which recognizes excellence in academics and professional motivation in the profession of pharmacy, was presented to second year pharmacy student Divine Mbah and to first year pharmacy student Logan Surface. To achieve the recognitions, the recipients exemplified exceptional scholastic achievement both inside and outside of the classroom. The Pharmacy Excellence Award includes academic excellence and other creative activities, such as community involvement linked to the student’s academic studies.
The ACP Professionalism Award was presented to second year pharmacy student Julia Deel and to first year pharmacy student Andrew Lee. The award recognizes the ideals of professionalism and excellence in patient care in all aspects of the recipient’s academic pharmacy career. To receive the award, recipients must demonstrate a strong commitment and dedication to the highest ideals of professionalism in the practice of pharmacy and exemplify exceptional service and commitment to the profession academically, through involvement in professional/student organizations and within the community.
The ACP Distinguished Service Award was presented to second year pharmacy student Matthew Neace and to first year pharmacy student Tyler Sargent. The award recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and outstanding service commitment to the college and greater community. The recipients exemplify outstanding service within the community and through the ACP Pharmacists in Community Service program.
The ACP Outstanding Student Leadership Award was presented to second year pharmacy student Ayomipo Adeyemo and first year pharmacy student Bishen Kafley. The award recognizes a student who has exemplified outstanding leadership qualities and demonstrated interest in either community pharmacy or health system pharmacy practice. Recipients are actively involved and take on a leadership role in various student and professional organizations, as well as extracurricular service learning activities within the community. The recipient exemplifies exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to the college of pharmacy, as well as the profession of pharmacy.
Community Service Awards were presented to students who exemplify outstanding service through the ACP Pharmacists in Community Service (PICS) program. Megan Little was the second year pharmacy student recipient; and Kaleb Coots was the first year pharmacy student recipient.
“We are so proud of all of our pharmacy students and their accomplishments,” Mayhew said. “The commitment they put into the study of pharmacy and to becoming the best pharmacists they can be is admirable and we are pleased to be a part of their journey in the study of pharmacy.”
