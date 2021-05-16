I spent this past weekend surrounded by family, celebrating my twenty-seventh birthday.
After more than a year separated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we gathered in my grandparent’s kitchen, to eat cake and ice cream while catching up.
My Papa and I kept looking at each other and repeating, “Christmas 2019, really?” in disbelief of the length of our separation.
I’ll admit, a few months ago, my hopes of being vaccinated by my birthday were very low. I am a healthy twenty-something and therefore prepared to wait my turn. As more and more people turned down the vaccine, the light of hope grew a bit...might I get a vaccine? At my age?
The answer was yes. I missed the first call and jumped with excitement at the voicemail asking me if I’d be available for their appointment. I called back and was scheduled. A month later, I was traveling the turnpike for the first time in over a year, heading home, fully vaccinated.
I would be remiss to not add a quick caveat about the vaccine here: everyone is entitled to their own choices about what happens to their own bodies. That is where I firmly land on the issue.
Now, back to happy reunions if you don’t mind.
I pulled into my parent’s driveway, blasting celebratory music and honking the horn. Their neighbors, who have all known me since I was a child, laughed and waved from their Saturday chores, welcoming me home. My dog, Zooey and I were welcomed home with open arms and excited barks from my parents’ dogs, Bonnie and Tilly.
Zooey had the best time playing with her “sisters,” Bonnie and Tilly. It always makes me smile to watch her running around the backyard, just as she did when I brought her home 13 years ago. She barks as if announcing her arrival, and without fail, more dogs appear along the fence line, barking back. After a few minutes, the cacophony of the neighborhood dogs’ welcome reaches a fever pitch and I bring Zooey in, separating her from her adoring fans.
At her age, I am elated that she still runs that backyard and the neighborhood dogs. I am always surprised at their recognition of her seniority.
The rest of my mini-vacation was spent on quality time, good food and a few thrift store finds. My mom and I scored a Mary Higgins Clark collection and spent a few days reading on the back porch, just enjoying one another’s company.
My dad and I spent an evening watching one of our “funny scaries,” our term for a certain era of horror movies, usually set in the 1970s, that we watch and make fun of, pretty relentlessly. The playbill for that evening was the 1977 film, “Snow Beast.” We laughed at their 1970s ski gear and the inevitably cheesy climax of the film, the Snow Beast’s death at the hand of an Olympic skier, with just a ski pole, after the creature had already been shot a number of times. While I struggle to explain “funny scaries,” I hope you get the point and know that it is all in good fun.
Statements like “I spent this past weekend surrounded by family,” or, “my mom and I went thrifting,” or, “my dad and I watched old scary movies,” seemed so far away and impossible for over a year. With multiple underlying conditions in my family, we have spent the past year strictly adhering to social distancing. While we are extremely grateful for modern technology to keep us connected, there is nothing like quality time.
Most people my age tend to dread each birthday, one year closer to the “dreaded 30s,” and the loss of some imagined freedom. For me, I felt that I was twenty-six years old for a very long time. Last birthday I spent alone, in my kitchen, with one cupcake to celebrate. I entered quarantine at twenty-five years old, dreading my next birthday. I am exiting quarantine happy to have made it to twenty-seven. There are many who haven’t, especially in the past year. I am overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude at entering my twenty-seventh year, surrounded by loved ones, happy and healthy.
