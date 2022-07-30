What is it about true crime that draws so many people into researching horrific things that have happened?
I have been interested in true crime for as long as I can remember. I even listen to true crime when I am doing work at my job.
I found it enjoyable to research, listen to podcasts, and watch YouTube videos, shows, and movies about crime. Yet, I have never really known why I loved it so much.
I’ve spent a lot of my time researching crimes, murderers, serial killers, looking at crime scene photos online, and so much more just because it interested me.
I always just kind of thought I liked it because I have always been a little bit of a know-it-all and just have a need to know as much as I could.
It could have also been because me, my sister, and my mom really liked watching crime television shows like NCIS, Bones, and Law and Order: SVU.
Through my life, I’ve met so many other people who really enjoy true crime, and like me, keep up and research, watch, and listen to it all the time. Also, for the majority, it was women that were interested in it like I was.
That was another thing that intrigued me because I did not know what it was that so many women loved about true crime and why they could spend so much time looking into it.
I think it intrigued me so much because a lot of times, the cases that many people looked into most were cases about other women or children.
I would think that for many people, that would be scary to learn and think about since it was something that could easily happen to them.
The more I think about it now though, I think a lot of women watch it because they can learn from it.
For me, I often think about true crime cases that I have heard about and watched, and I apply skills to my every day life in order to hopefully prevent those things from happening to me.
Women are often targets for violent crimes like abuse, murder and sexual assault, and I think that the interest women have in true crime stems from a subconscious need for information on ways of self-preservation.
I have no research to support this theory or anything, it is just something that I think is a pretty good possibility as to why women enjoy it so much.
I think there is so much that people can learn from watching true crime, not only about criminals but how to not become a victim.
I know I like to watch true crime because I am so intrigued as to what happened in these cases, and wonder how people could commit crimes such as brutal assaults, murders and sexual assaults.
Police and federal law enforcement have used past crimes as guides on how to prevent things like that from happening again for years, and they have used them to be able to identify different types of offenders.
I think it is so important to learn what you can from the past, and many people say that history repeats itself.
I, and clearly law enforcement, think that the same can be said for crime.
We see it all the time with copycat offenders who try to replicate crimes committed by more infamous criminals, and even in just the type of crimes that people commit in specific manners.
So, even if you are not interested in true crime, maybe just look into a few cases, and see what you can learn.
You never know, you may find that you enjoy researching and learning about it as much as many other people do.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
