ATHENS — Concord University is calling on alumni, donors and friends to leave a lasting legacy by naming a seat in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
Supporting the A Seat For U campaign is a generous act of philanthropy that will enhance one of the most public spaces on the Athens campus. The Main Theatre plays host to a variety of events, performances and traditions enjoyed by many.
Individuals, families, businesses and organizations may purchase seats for $350 each. Special naming opportunities are available for the Main Theatre including the front row and second row of theatre seats. Plans call for Phase I of the theatre renovation project to begin this summer.
“The theatre space has played a significant role in the culture of our campus,” stated Blake Farmer, Director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “The space was constructed over 50 years ago, so it is an exciting time to move this project forward this year.”
The Concord University Foundation recently received a commitment of a $25,000 matching grant if the Foundation can raise an additional $25,000 in contributions. While support has already been generous for the A Seat For U campaign, those who haven’t joined the effort have until Saturday, April 30, 2022 to make purchases.
“Individuals have had the opportunity over the last few years to purchase a seat, but we wanted to offer one final chance for anyone who has been considering buying a seat but hasn’t done so yet,” stated Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement. “Receiving this matching grant gave us the perfect reason to make a final push and we are thrilled that anyone buying a seat this month will be able to double their impact through this generous gift!”
For additional information, please click here or contact the CU Foundation at foundation@concord.edu or 304-384-6067.
