BLUEFIELD – The Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield, W.Va. first opened its doors on January 2, 1928. After years of planning, fundraising and renovations, the theater plans to open again on January 2, 2021.
The Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS) currently owns the theater. They were formed in 2012 to look at multiple buildings that were being neglected in downtown Bluefield. In the last year, they were given the challenge to raise $500,000 by the end of 2019 and the Shott Foundation would give them a matching grant, three to one: $1.5 million.
“We believe that we will meet our goal and we have actually schedule to begin work soon,” Julie Hurley, Vice President of BPS said. “We are getting the last few bids from subcontractors to begin the asbestos abatement and I think the first phase is going to be some electrical and HVAC work.”
However, before the hiring of subcontractors, contractors, architects and fundraising, BPS put into place their first project in downtown Bluefield, the incubation of The Depot District, more specifically, The Blue Spoon Cafe.
“In the last seven years, we have raised the funds to purchase the building, we incubated a restaurant, The Blue Spoon Cafe, that is something that our board did as volunteers for 16 months in order to get it sold,” Hurley said. “In incubating a restaurant, someone walks into a fully functioning business and does not have to have all the start-up money, and all the time invested where you have no income, no clients, and in doing that we paid for everything in 16 months and raised the money to be able to buy the Granada building. That is what The Blue Spoon did for us.”
The Bluefield Preservation Society has been working in the background for years and the community is just starting to see the fruits of those labors. According to Hurley, BPS did some research with the Brookings Institute and found that every community, city and town, has to have a heartbeat; a center, that soon became The Depot District.
“As we looked at our downtown because we do not have a Main Street, we began looking at these two streets of Raleigh and Commerce as being the Depot District, named because of the railroad and the importance of the railroad in Bluefield, but also the proximity of the railroad,” Hurley said. “There were plenty of buildings but none that are so designated as a community gathering place. Other buildings are for the architecture, the historical, it would be great for retail space, but for a large portion of our community to gather together, the Granada just was it.”
The BPS began to look at The Granada Theater as the heartbeat of The Depot District. At the time, it was not a functioning facility, but in the past few years, the community leaders have rallied behind BPS for this project. By embracing The Depot District, the city put in new sidewalks, new street paving, and so much more.
“A lot of us who grew up here have really fond memories of going to the Granada Theater,” Hurley said. “Pretty much everyone we spoke with had a Granada story. First date, first movie, as kids, bringing your pop stops or your grand stamps or whatever, to getting into the movies. There was a campaign that focused on health, to get kids to drink their milk. So it was like, drink your milk and get into the movies, they would bring their milk carton tabs or something.”
In restoring The Granada, the BPS has run into its fair share of hurdles. The roof has been replaced to prevent any further damage, the exterior has been cleaned and the windows re-glazed.
“We have hired an architect, we have completed all of the construction documents, we have had those construction plans approved by the state of W.Va. Division of Culture and History and had them approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior Parks Service,” Hurley said. “These applications cost thousands of dollars, which we have paid for and therefore we qualify for historic tax credits which is another source of income for the theater.”
To qualify for those historic tax credits, the Spanish Moorish theater must be restored to certain historically accurate codes. For example, if there was plaster on a wall originally, there must be plaster there in the restoration, not drywall.
“It is in a historic district, so restoring it historically is something that we wanted to do, and part of it is, the value of the economic impact, it is greater when it is historically restored, rather than when it just becomes a space,” Hurley said. “There is a league of historic American Theaters that we have just become a member of this year and the impact of bringing other people who value historic theaters, the beauty of them and the magnificence of them.”
Recently, BPS was able to acquire the original 1927 Wurlitzer Theater Organ from the Keith Albee Theater in Huntington, W.Va. They donated the organ back to The Granada Theater after acquiring their own original organ.
“We did not want to see another crumbled building and open space,” Hurley said. “The Preservation Society is about Preserving buildings but also preserving a life here. So, to try to get back to the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, no we aren’t going to do that, but I do think that people want to see vibrancy, they want to see life, they want to see hope. They want to see our young people want to stay here, come here and return here.”
The main goal of the restoration of The Granada Theater is to make a self-sustaining attracting that brings people back into downtown Bluefield. Hurley said they intend to primarily show movies, have events and develop symbiotic relationships with other businesses downtown.
“So the theater does not just work independently, but in conjunction with our community,” Hurley said. “We are hoping to show movies that you might not get at your traditional theater; foreign films, indie films, film festival films, shorts, the Oscar-nominated films before the Oscars. Then also having some live events, some live concerts and theater. It will be between a 500 and 700 seat venue which will hopefully work in conjunction with arts venues we already have.”
The BPS also wants to make the entertainment at The Granada Theater affordable to young people, perhaps a $5 movie.
“Our plan and purpose is going to be affordable things for our community,” Hurley said. “Part of this too is that our young people have nowhere to go and date and do normal things, there is nowhere for them to go and be able to afford it and so I think this will give them some positive and personal relationship opportunities.”
According to Hurley, one of the biggest obstacles BPS has had to overcome in its seven years is the community perception of downtown Bluefield. The community had the perception that is was dangerous, but BPS has changed that by installing street lighting, new sidewalks and new restaurants. Hurley said that people were able to see that downtown is not dead or dangerous.
“It took starting to speak life, look at who has survived, look at Kammer Furniture Company, look at Art Riley, look at the people who stayed in downtown, they persevered and they, God willing, live to see it revitalized all over and that is what we have to do, we have to keep speaking life,” Hurley said. “We have to minimize our weaknesses and capitalize on our strengths, our weaknesses are few. In this day and time, jumping in a car and getting here in a couple of hours from a major metropolitan area is no big deal. We have to have things to offer people.”
Hurley said that the support that BPS has received from the community is humbling and overwhelming to her and her fellow board members.
“The Granada Theater will not be the Preservation Society’s last project,” Hurley said. “We already have a couple of others in mind, but we felt like we have to get this one under the belt then we are going to tackle another and another. We are so thankful for all of the support, we could have never done this without the support.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.