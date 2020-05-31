One of my favorite quarantine routines was adorably interrupted by a tiny dog named King this week. My dog, Zooey is 12 years old and can only walk so far these days, but she does love to ride in the car. So, with all my time at home, she has gotten a lot of short walks and evening drives with the windows down for her to sniff to her heart's content. We were loaded up in the car to take a drive and as I turned to back out of my driveway, a small dog caught my eye.
I stopped, got out of the car and crouched down, calling for the dog. He immediately ran over to me and jumped in my arms. So, with my dog waiting impatiently in the car, I looked for a collar or tag. He had none, but he was wearing a very fashionable bandana on his neck, not up to COVID-19 face-covering standards, but very handsome, all the same. I spotted a neighbor down the street and yelled, asking if the dog was his. He said no, but offered to help knock on doors to see who he might belong to. At that moment, another one of my neighbors drove up and told us that our resident black bear was out and about in the daytime. I laughed when she said, "I especially wanted to let you know," while gesturing to the dog. I quickly replied that he was not mine, but I was glad I saw him before the bear did.
As my neighbor knocked on doors, I jumped in the car with the dog to protect him from the bear and take a few photos to post online just in case we couldn't find his owner in our neighborhood. Usually, Zooey is a very jealous dog. She had been waiting in the car for her evening drive for a while, but she just looked at the dog I'd just lept into the car with, sniffed him and seemed to say, "Hm, seems like he need help," and laid back down in the backseat patiently. She truly is my angel.
When the bear retreated back to the woods, I started knocking on doors, holding this sweet little dog. He was so friendly and not hyper, it was as if he knew I was trying to help him, but also was not too concerned about his predicament. With the dog tucked under one arm, I saw a man walking quickly toward me. I said hello and asked if this was his dog, he said it was and thanked me for finding him.
Then came the predicament of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two of us stood there, six feet apart, a stranger (me) holding his dog, trying to figure out how to properly social distance and return a lost dog at the same time. I asked if he was sure he wouldn't run off if I put him down, and alerted the owner about the bear situation. We ended up both crouched down with me putting the dog, whose name I learned was King, on the ground and encouraging him toward his owner. The dog calmly walked into his arms and we said our goodbyes.
I was raised rescuing strays all the time. One instance always stands out in my memories when me and my mom (she taught me the joy and importance of rescuing dogs) gave two dogs our cheeseburgers to get them in our car and off the busy road. Saving stray dogs is a part of me. No matter the occasion, I cannot pass a dog that looks lost. Sometimes it is very inconvenient, like the time a college roommate and I kept a stray overnight and he destroyed our apartment, but while I lost a few pillows and blankets, the dog's owner was so grateful that it made it all worthwhile. Another time, also in college, I found a stray dog in one town and I had to go to work in another town, so with the only option being leaving him on the street because the shelter was closed, I took him with me. He had a fun day at my internship, getting petted and cuddled by all my coworkers. He was reunited with his owners at my apartment that evening after a day of Facebook posts and phone calls. That family was so excited to see their dog that the entire family, about six people poured into my tiny studio apartment to thank me and hug their dog. I find that while returning strays to their owners, I see the best in people. For example, when my neighbor offered to knock on doors to find King's owners. I am in no way claiming to be a saint or the rescuer of all dogs, I just wanted to share the joy I find in helping people and their animals in my own special way.
