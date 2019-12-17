While driving to the office today, I witnessed something I'd only seen in videos online. I saw someone abandoning a cat. I feel that it is clear from my writing, but in case you do not know, I am an animal lover. I am not "up on my high horse" here by saying that I absolutely cannot imagine driving an animal to the side of a road and kicking it out of the car.
This was a gloomy Friday morning, rainy and cold with a hint of snow in the air. My plans for today? Wrapping up the annual Prerogative Magazine Shelter Drive. Today is our last day and it has been filled with counting and separating as we prepare to distribute all your generous holiday donations tomorrow morning.
But this morning, I saw someone pull over to the side of the road, open the driver side door, and throw a calico cat out the door. The cat tried to climb back in the car, and the person shoved it back out.
Having lived here for a year and a half, I am familiar with the abandoned building where this person was abandoning the cat, it is known for having a feral cat population. I think this person hoped the cat would just fit into the colony there.
I did not want to pull over and end up in a fight that I would surely lose, or chasing a cat around a busy road. So, although I do not use my phone while driving, I called 911. I know 911 is for emergencies only, but I did not want to take the time to Google search the number for animal control on my phone while driving, or for the cat to run too far away before someone more equipped than I could help.
As soon as the 911 dispatcher picked up the phone, I said, "It's not an emergency, I'm so sorry, I just saw someone drop an animal on the side of the road and I don't know how to help." I was completely prepared for the voice on the other end of the phone to chide me for calling about a non-emergency, but to my relief, she said, "Oh my gosh honey, I hate that too. What's the location?"
We exchanged information about the vehicle, a description of the cat and what I saw happen. Soon, I was at the office and it was time to keep counting all of the donated items. But here I am, three hours later, a declared "dog person," and I cannot stop thinking about that poor calico cat and the look on its face as it was abandoned.
Law enforcement called me back later and asked if I saw which direction the vehicle was going in. I had not, but I was impressed by how seriously they were taking my report. Not that I thought local law enforcement would not follow up, I was surprised that they seemed to be as worried as me about that poor cat when I am sure they have much bigger cases to investigate.
I suppose I've been a bit apathetic toward the world recently. The holiday blues caught up to me a bit, but between the success of the Shelter Drive again this year and the vigor with which law enforcement tried to track down the person who abandoned a cat this morning, my faith in humanity is restored. Which is ironic, because the subject of the actions that restored my faith were animals. It is beautiful to me that for most of us, our best selves appear when trying to help those that are vulnerable.
Thank you all, again for your donations to the Shelter Drive this year. I do not have the final numbers yet, but I am always overwhelmed by the generosity of this community.
