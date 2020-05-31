BLUEFIELD — Brandon and Chastity Owen have been teaching magic at schools and libraries for about ten years. The couple is so passionate about the benefits of the program they teach, Discover Magic, that they are providing online magic classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, Brandon Owen is a professional magician with over 20 years of experience performing at universities, corporate events, festivals and fairs. Chasity Owen is an educator with a Master’s Degree from Liberty University with over a decade of experience teaching children of all ages. Brandon and Chasity teach children magic using the Discover Magic curriculum with their magic school, The Blue Ridge Magic Academy. As schools closed across the Virginias, the couple decided to take their magic classes for children, online. This interactive online magic course aims to help kids stay engaged and entertained while helping them develop awesome social skills during this time of social distancing.
Discover Magic is a national program that is designed to teach communication skills to young people through the process of learning to perform magic. It was created by Michael Ammar, a Bluefield, W.Va. native after 20 years of research.
“He became the magician’s magician,” Brandon Owen said. “He worked on getting this program to kids. A kid can go anywhere and buy a magic kit, but he might get one skill out of that and most of the supplies won’t last long. It is a life skills class, disguised as a magic class to keep kids interested and learn stuff that will hopefully help them in life.”
One of the major benefits of the class is conquering a fear most people have: public speaking. Watching his students conquer these fears is one of Brandon’s favorite parts of teaching magic.
“The first time your teacher or professor asks you to get up in front of people and talk, it is a deer in the headlights thing,” Brandon Owen said. “When you are doing magic and getting up in front of people, there is no way but to get up and talk. We try to do public speaking and they teach being respectful, prepared, enthusiastic, confident, humble, creative, authentic and giving, all the traits that you want to instill in your kids.”
Developing those skills is a process though, one that could be interrupted by social distancing.
“It is a process, for our first class, we have the kid come up, say his name and bow, so he is getting up in front of the class,” Brandon Owen said. “The second class they will get up and do a trick or tell a joke. It is good, watching kids who would never get up in front of people, they are coming together and building confidence. It is good to see kids of all casts, type, colors, religions and creeds come together.”
Brandon said that, ironically, part of the program’s goal is to entertain children without a screen.
“It started off ironically, this is a program to keep kids offline, this is something to get 20 kids down at your local YMCA or recreation center to get them off the computer for a little bit so kids aren’t in the same room texting each other,” Brandon Owen said. “We have been doing everything online through Zoom. It is an eight-week program, you sign your kid up and we mail you this big box of everything you need in your house for the class. It is still an in-person camp though, everyone has the same kit and you are going through it together. Kids can see each other and talk, so a little bit still in person. It is what it is in the times we are in.”
Brandon teaches his class through Zoom, a video chatting platform. He will teach and demonstrate tricks, then un-mute his student’s microphone for them to ask questions or perform tricks. In addition, the children’s homework, which would usually be to show the magic trick to three people, is now done over video chat with other students.
“Their homework is to show the magic trick to three other people, but now we have their parents set up a Zoom call with another kid and have them practice for a while,” Brandon Owen said. “There is still a lot of interaction which is important for the program so that they are not just watching a video. It is about an hour of screen time but there a few hours where it is real person interaction and doing stuff in the real world to follow up afterward.”
The traits that the program teaches, respect, creativity, confidence, and preparedness reach far beyond magic tricks.
“Each one of the traits, there is a lot about preparing the trick,” Brandon Owen said. “There are three roles of magic, have fun, treat others the way you want to be treated and never reveal the secret. Through the community, you want to teach those things. You want to be prepared so you do not get sloppy and give the trick away. Being respectful is another one, you are respecting people’s time because they are taking the time to watch your show.”
For more information about the Blue Ridge Magic Academy, visit their website at blueridgemagicacademy.com.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.