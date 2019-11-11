BLUEFIELD — Lily Comer has been playing guitar since she was about thirteen years old. The instrument helped her use her unique and powerful voice in front of others for the first time. Now, as a senior at Graham High School, Comer is looking toward the future, while maintaining love and appreciation for her roots.
Comer was born in Welch, but her family moved to Bluefield when she was very young. As a student, she likes math, but her favorite time at school is the choir. She is part of Graham High School’s advanced ensemble, a group of eight girls where she sings alto. In February of this year, the group had the opportunity to perform at Disney World.
Music is in Comer’s blood, literally. Her father and uncles had a band and they performed for most of their lives. Her father tried to teach her guitar, but it did not quite stick until her mother, Dolly Comer, enrolled her in guitar lessons.
“She cried the whole way to the first guitar lesson and said, ‘I am not going to do it,’ but I knew she would because she would tell me, no, but she wouldn’t tell a stranger no,” Dolly Comer said. “After the first lesson, she immediately asked when we could go back. She was hooked.”
Ashley Surface was Comer’s first guitar teacher. Comer was very shy about using her voice in front of others when she first started out and she said Surface encouraged her to sing by bringing a group of other students together and allowing her to sing with them to overcome her stage fright.
“I used to be really outgoing as a kid but once I got into middle school, I got really shy and introverted and didn’t have any friends,” Comer said. “I also got picked on by a couple of different people, so when I was introduced to One Voice, it was a group of people that loved music and had been through so many of the same things that I had, so I really connected with that.”
Comer is now a part of Stages Music School and the One Voice Project, a music school and an anti-bullying program. She said these programs have completely changed her life musically and emotionally because they spread kindness and good messages through music. Comer said she looks up to the owner of Stages, Melissa McKinney for forming One Voice.
In April 2019, One Voice traveled to Asheville, N.C. for a week-long tour, performing a show set up around kindness and antibullying.
“We went to different venues and schools and performed for everyone,” Comer said. “I thought I would get stage fright, because I had a chance to sing without being hidden behind a piano or guitar, so I thought I was going to be really scared, but I got out there and danced with the kids and had a lot of fun.”
Since starting her musical training in guitar, Comer has expanded to other instruments and voice training. She takes voice lessons with Alandra Hinkle at Bluefield College, piano lessons from McKinney (the owner of Stages) and guitar lessons from James Hart.
“He has really improved my guitar playing and having an ear and listening to what I should play,” Comer said. “He has taught me the basics of guitar. I knew the basic chords but he has gone in-depth with it and explained why everything is what it is and how to play these crazy chords that really add to the songs.”
Comer said her two favorite genres of music are country and blues. Her top two artists right now are Eda James and Chris Stapleton.
“Eda James, I like the style of her voice. She has a huge voice and she can use it in so many different ways and I just really like her soulfulness,” Comer said. “It is kind of the same with Chris Stapleton. He is a country artist, but he is not a stereotypical country artist. He has the soul to his country too.”
Comer is drawn to music that is expressive and describes herself as an emotional person, which is why she connects to the lyrics of those songs.
“I realized it was a passion when I found songs that had a real meaning to me,” Comer said. “I have always been a very emotional person, anything with emotion, I go towards that. With the music that I listen to, it is really emotional and I like to express myself with emotional songs.”
Comer has written one original song called, “No Choice.” She was inspired to write the song in 2017 when two of her fellow Graham High School students passed away.
“With writing, it takes me a while because I am very critical of myself. They died early that year and I posted that song in the fall or summer,” Comer said. “People really liked it. They were really touched by it and it made me happy that people liked it.”
Now, Comer performs at local venues and places as far away as Bristol, Tenn. She prefers to stay close to home.
“The people of Welch, they do open mic nights at The Sterling Drive-in and so the people down there have really supported and encouraged me,” Comer said. “I sometimes do the original song live, but I mostly do covers. A lot of people ask me to play ‘At Last,’ by Eda James, or ‘Strawberry Wine,’ by Dena Carter. Those are the top two I can think of that everybody wants to hear.”
In the years since Comer started performing live, she has won multiple competitions. At The Chuck Mathena Center’s “Small Town, Big Talent” competition, she won second place in 2017 and first place in 2018. Comer, always humble, was sure to mention that she was on a team with Sam Snyder when they won first place.
“It feels really good to win those competitions because I am insecure, so stuff like that reassures me that yes, I can do this,” Comer said.
Dolly Comer said that her daughter’s passion, talent and work ethic make her very proud and that she has been able to see her daughter come out of her shell since starting her lessons at Stages.
“Me and her dad are very proud,” Dolly Comer said. “When she won Hinton’s Got Talent. The first year she went out, she had only been singing like a month in public and she did not make it through, she got cut off. The second-year she went out, she made it through and won in 2017. She had been singing about a year and half then.”
Comer wants to make a career of her musical passion. She said she wants to pursue writing and aims to eventually write an album, but she sees herself as a performer for now.
“I want to go to college and study music and hopefully get teacher licensure,” Comer said. “I would also like to audition for one of the television shows like The Voice or American Idol and see if I can get anywhere with that. I definitely see music in the future.”
Comer, ever the musician with a cause, is working with the Mercer Mall on a charity fundraiser for the holidays. She is calling it, “Busking for a Cause.”
“I, along with other area performers will busk throughout the mall,” Comer said. “Our first fundraiser will be on Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. We will have performers set up at Penneys, Belk, and in the middle of the mall beside Santa. We will be donating to ‘Bags of Hope’ for our first fundraiser. I’m really excited about this and I’m hoping we can start doing this several times a year and support our community. It feels so good to give back.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
