BLUEFIELD — Anthony Woart Jr. has always known he wanted to be an artist, but the road to success in the music industry is not an easy one.
Woart Jr. was born in Boston, but his family moved to Bluefield when he was five years old for his father, Dr. Anthony Woart Sr.’s new job as a professor at Bluefield State College.
Woart Jr. tells stories of his passion for music in childhood, like the time he used some very expensive pens of his father’s as drumsticks and broke them. When asked when he knew he wanted to be a musician, he replied, “I knew as soon as I came out the womb,” Woart Jr. said. “One thing about my parents and especially my mom, she noticed I had an affinity for music and she did everything she could to keep that passion for music alive.”
Woart Jr. learned how to play the drums and other instruments before he learned to read and write. His mother, Michelle Woart, started taking him to music classes when he was only four years old. While he explored other passions, music always won out in his heart.
“As a kid, I always had a passion for music,” Woart Jr. said. “Once I got to Middle School I started playing basketball and lost it (passion for music) a little bit. I saw myself losing interest in basketball. I realized I wanted to quit and pursue music when one day, before the game, I was working on some beats, we played the game, and I would bring my DJ equipment to the game and I had to choose one.”
Woart said that God gave him a gift for music and it is what he wants to do. He attended school in Bluefield, W.Va. and graduated early. At only seventeen years old, he moved to Miami, Fla. to attend Miami International University of Art and Design.
“It was not an easy climb, I moved to Miami alone when I was 17, moving to a big city with no money, my uncle, Roland Rodeme and he allowed me to take a loan to go to school,” Woart Jr. said. “That was a big factor. I worked a regular job and breaking into the music industry is no linear path. By the grace of God, I met Tory Lanez and when he heard my music, he was blown away and he took me to the top.”
Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B song, “Luv,” among many other award nominations.
“It was meeting Tory Lane. Not only meeting him but the amount of belief he had in me. It was powerful, he was at the highest peak of his career yet, he did not need me,” Woart Jr. said. “He just meets this kid from Bluefield and was like, you are going to make it. He would have conversations with me about my ability to take it to the next level.”
Woart Jr., whose stage name is Papi Yerr, began producing for Tory Lanez. “Producing the two biggest songs on his album, it was a big thing for me as terms of my name in the industry and financially,” Papi Yerr said. “My friends and family were like, this is a business now.”
Papi Yerr met Tory Lanez in 2017 and soon after Lanez signed him to his label, One Umbrella.
“In 2019, I produced three songs on his album and that album went number one on the Billboard chart,” Papi Yerr said. “One of the songs debuted at number 2 on the Billboard R and B chart. All three songs charted on the Billboard Charts.”
It was those shifts, those meetings and connecting that Papi Yerr said he felt that God put into his life.
“For me, I am a spiritual man, number one is my faith in God,” Papi Yerr said. “Breaking into any industry is going to test my faith. What has kept me going is my faith in God, the prayers and what I feel Christ has done in my life.”
Papi Yerr (Anthony Woarts Jr.) describes his own music as a fusion of different sounds.
“My own music is a fusion of different sounds,” Papi Yerr said. “It is R&B acoustic, contemporary, popular music and just very similar to Tory Lanez. We do a lot of music together, a lot of different genres.”
He is currently working on his first solo studio album, “How I got over her.”
“I was able to work with those great people and now I am putting out my first album as an artist,” Papi Yerr said. “I produced those songs and now I am actually producing my own album as a featured artist. I have been working on that for 2 years. It is called ‘How I got over her.’ It is going to come out soon.”
Before his album release, Papi Yerr will do a tour in China in January 2020 and work on Tory Lanez next two albums, which are currently in the works. However, Papi Yerr said that success is all about mindset and work ethic.
“It is about the mindset, the focus, even before I was working with Tory Lanes and I was coming to Bluefield and putting together these big concerts, I was producing these with just my mom,” Papi Yerr said. “That just goes to show that when you do the work, you can rise from doing concerts in Bluefield to producing some of the biggest songs in the world.”
Papi Yerr attributes his success to his relationship with God, his family, mother Michelle Woart, father, Dr. Anthony Woart and Uncle Roland Rodeme, among the dozens of artists he has had the opportunity to work with on his rise to success in the music industry.
“If you have the work ethic and you are willing to do what it takes every time to succeed, you will,” Papi Yerr said. “I want to be that guy that kids anywhere in the world can look at me and see that I did it, they can do it too.”
Emily Rice
