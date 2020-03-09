It’s no secret that I love animals, especially dogs. You, my dear readers seem to be animal lovers as well, from the feedback I get. One time on a walk, my dog, Zooey and I were even recognized from this column. A nice lady, whose name escapes me at the moment, walked up to us and said something to the effect of, “Oh my gosh, are you Emily Rice? Oh, and this is Zooey!” I was shocked, Zooey went into stranger-danger mode at this woman knowing her name. She hid behind my legs as the woman explained that she reads my column and I thanked her profusely for her readership. I suppose what I am trying to get across is that I know I write about my dog too much...but I am going to do it again this week.
It has been a very snowy and cold week here in Bluefield. Unlike our other dogs, Zooey has never been a fan of snow. She’s usually a good girl, goes outside and gets her business done and wants to return to comfy blankets and snuggles.
Zooey is 12 years old now and apparently experiencing some pre-teen angst because when I tried to let her out to go potty in about four inches of snow, she refused. She came right back to the door after two steps. I said, “Zooey, go potty, go, go potty!” In response, she sprinted around the porch and barked at me, her big bark, not just a grunt or a growl. I was taken aback. I just laughed and said okay and let her back in for breakfast. Don’t worry, she was convinced to go potty after breakfast and not left all alone while I was at work all day, holding it. I texted my parents a photo of her barking at me and my dad joked that they needed to send their miniature dachshund, Tilly over to plow through the snow for her. Apparently the dog with legs about two inches long loves the snow. She’ll make tracks through it in my parent’s backyard, rejoicing in it. Zooey could have used her encouragement on that snowy morning.
Another misbehavior of Zooey’s that I am going to expose here is getting into the trash. It is a nearly daily thing. I get home from work and know if I forgot to put the trash can on top of the counter, I will be cleaning up ripped up wrappers and emptied containers. It’s something we were never able to train out and when we visit my parents, we still have to put the trash out on the back porch so that she won’t get into it while we are gone. Well, this week she went a further step: she broke the lid off the trashcan. I never yell at her, but I did raise my voice to ask why she would do that. Luckily, I was able to fix it, but even a senior dog can be very mischievous sometimes.
I will be the first to tell you, Zooey is the best dog. I’ve told the story of the time she picked me up off the ground when I broke my ankle, but one story I don’t think I’ve shared: she may have actually saved my life.
I was sitting in my living room in Colorado when I heard a noise coming from the door. I looked in horror to see the handle jiggling from the outside. Someone was trying to break in. As soon as I dialed 911 and looked for a weapon, Zooey realized what was happening and let out her biggest bark and jumped at the door and window. I saw two people, dressed all in black, run away from the door at the sound of my giant dog’s bark. The police still came to check out the area and she embarrassingly barked at them too. They checked the building and said I was a lucky girl to have a guard dog. I know I am.
Other than protecting me, she sits and waits for me at home all day, and the trash is the only thing she gets into. Otherwise, as I can see from the nanny cam, she just sleeps and wanders around. It was interesting to learn her patterns though. After I leave for work she goes straight back to bed. Around 2 p.m., she comes stretching into the living room, yawning and taking a look around. She will sit in her chair and look out the window for most of the afternoon until the sun starts to set, then she will get up and start looking for me. She knows what time her Momma is supposed to be home.
Some fun facts about my girl: Zooey loves to play hide and seek. Really, I throw a toy, she runs after it and I run and hide. She usually finds me pretty quick, jumps around and runs back to the toy. She loves her toy, “Duckington” and snuggles with him while I’m away at work. She loves food, as I feel most dogs do, but she LOVES food. Her favorite treats are carrots, she is allergic to most dog treats. She even does what I call “the dinner dance” when it’s time for dinner. She will get so excited that she prances around and I jump around with her.
And finally, I think her favorite time of day, except for walk time, is bedtime. I had a conversation with my parents last weekend that I think if I wouldn’t let Zooey share a bed with me, she would try to run away. Her favorite thing is snuggling up at the end of a long day of being a dog and snore until the sun rises, so she can wake me up for a walk and breakfast by crawling up to my pillow and staring at me until I wake up.
A dog’s life, indeed.
