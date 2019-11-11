The world has a funny way of being ironic, doesn’t it? A little-known fact about me is that I used to play the guitar, ukulele and piano. Unfortunately, when adulthood made my life too busy for hobbies, my instrument-playing came to a close...until recently. The day before I interviewed Lily Comer for this week’s feature, I picked up my guitar for the first time in a couple of years. As I took notes during our interview, my long-gone callouses throbbed from practicing the night before.
I felt a connection to Lily Comer as I interviewed her. Obviously, I was not committed to a career in music, as she is, but as we talked about struggles with stage fright, I remembered my own. I grew up singing in church and talent shows. Everyone but me believed I had a gift. To me, it was just fun, until it wasn’t. I was around eleven years old when I developed debilitating stage fright. I could hardly bring myself to sing in the choir at church, much less perform a solo.
I do not remember precisely when it was, but I became interested in learning to play the guitar when I was about fourteen. Honestly, it was probably the explosion of Taylor Swift’s popularity around that time. My cousin taught me a few basic chords, let me borrow one of his guitars and I practiced constantly. The saying goes something like, “you’re never truly alone with a guitar,” and the hours in my bedroom with my dog and guitar truly proved that. Once I proved to my parents that learning to play the guitar was not just a phase, they bought me my very own. She is a simple acoustic guitar, a Samick, with some aqua blue trim. I named her Eloise and soon, I was known as that girl who plays guitar and is obsessed with Sea Turtles (see a previous column for context).
I spent countless hours with that guitar, developing callouses, vital to a guitarist’s craft, and teaching myself new techniques. With the help of the internet, I would call myself an intermediate level guitar player at the height of my practice. “The guitar notebook” soon evolved from scribbled notes to a full to bursting binder of lyrics and chords. My parents put up with a lot of noise coming from my childhood bedroom, but my mother swears she loved listening to me practicing through the walls of our home.
Similar to Lily’s experience, my guitar helped me come out of my shell and within a few years, I was singing at church again. I started singing in my school’s praise band in my senior year. This was a huge deal for me. After some more similar experiences to Lily, singing in front of my school was very difficult. But, with the help of the guitar and honestly hiding behind it a bit, I made it through that first set and soon we were creating new harmonies, chord progressions and I looked forward to band practice every week more than anything. In addition, I started singing on the praise team at my church again, this time without the help of the guitar. Soon, I expanded to electric guitar and the ukulele. I’ll be honest with you, I never fell head over heels in love with my Ukulele as I did with my guitar.
Eloise is the only instrument that made it through all eleven times that I have moved. She sits on her stand in my home today. The night before my interview with Lily, I just kind of felt drawn to play for the first time in years. I practiced some chords, played some songs and regained some rhythm after not playing for so many years. I know we grow up and move on, but I don’t really want to move on from playing guitar. It may have fallen by the wayside in my college years and the chaos that has followed, but I’d like to play again. Of course, I’ll never be famous for my music, as I am sure Lily will be, but having hobbies is important and a guitar can indeed keep you company.
