This summer I had some work done on my house and while it was tiring to have my little sanctuary in a state of disarray for a few months, my whole perspective of my little home has brightened.
My beloved bay window was replaced and while it made me sad to see the original wood being stripped away, the new window brightened up my whole home. Unfortunately, the workers who installed the window forgot to re-install the blinds. Instead of bothering my landlord for something so simple, I decided to do it myself.
In retrospect, it was not a difficult task, but it was a daunting one for me. I climbed up on a chair, holding the three foot wide and very heavy blinds. I tried repeatedly to slide them back in their brackets, only to realize the brackets needed tightening. Good thing I have a tool box, thanks dad! I tightened the brackets and continue to fight the blinds for a few minutes before fitting them just right and hearing the “click.” I rejoiced and nearly knocked myself off my makeshift ladder before I realized the tilt wand lay in the floor, broken.
Luckily, I have super glue, so picking up the pieces I could find, I went in the kitchen for a bit of craft reconstruction. After the glue dried, I returned to my chair-ladder and started trying to affix the hook on it’s loop. After some adjusting, I got it.
This little task is something that would have daunted me just a couple years ago. I would have called my dad, a boyfriend, or my landlord. But, having to do things for myself in isolation in 2020 taught me a lot about my own resilience and skills. I am in no way a competent “handy-woman,” but I can survive on my own, and that is comforting. I don’t mean to make my past self sound so helpless, but she certainly wouldn’t have thought to reassemble a “tilt-wand.” I would have bought a brand new one or just left the blinds half-fixed. I am enjoying the assuredness and confidence that I am being blessed with in my late 20s.
After months of having a broken window, held up by layers of tape, without any blinds for privacy, I stood back and took a look at my handy-work. So far, so good.
In addition, my landlord had my porch painted. Now, you all know how much I love my porch, you should see how much time I spend out there with a fresh coat of paint. I find myself making excuses to go out back just to appreciate how nice it is. I also relocated some of my plants to adjust to the new setup. These few improvements inspired me to make improvements in my home. I moved some furniture, hung up some more artwork and deep-cleaned my home. It is still a work in progress, but I am so grateful to have the room to progress forward.
Sometimes all it takes to recover previous ambition and drive is a change of perspective, or in my case a coat of paint and a beautiful new window.
