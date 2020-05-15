BLUEFIELD — Two decades ago, Dreama Denver wrote a book for her son. It was published this year and featured in the “Global Day of Play International Webcast” with proceeds going to assist with building inclusive playgrounds for children with disabilities.
The first draft of the book was written over two decades ago by author and retired actress Dreama Denver. The book, “Four Bears in a Box” is based on an original concept and accompanying pencil sketches given to Dreama by her late husband, Bob Denver, star of “Gilligan’s Island” and “Dobie Gillis.”
The concept for the book came from Bob and Dreama Denver’s desire to connect with their son, Colin, who was diagnosed with severe autism at a young age.
“Storytime was huge in our house because autistic people often aren’t very affectionate, especially children,” Denver said. “The affectionate time that we had together, my son would actually come in and curl up with me for storytime.”
Dreama said that one day, Bob Denver came to her and said that he thought she should write a children’s book. When she agreed to give it a try, he responded that he already had a title, “Four Bears in a Bag.”
“I looked at him and I asked, ‘What would four bears be doing in a bag?’ He grinned at me and said, ‘That is what you have to figure out,” Dreama Denver recalled. “I was challenged and I accepted the challenge and I wrote a book called, Four Bears in a Bag. Then life, as it does sometimes, got in the way. Our son got older and required more handling, more patience, my husband got sick and the bears got put away.”
Last year, Dreama was doing some spring cleaning when she found an envelope. Inside, she found the type-written pages of Four Bears in a Bag and sent it to her manager.
“So I sent it to Burke Allen and he got it to a publisher who loved it and thought it had great potential and decided to publish it right away,” Denver said. “The editors got back to me and said, ‘Ms. Denver, nowadays, kids aren’t going to know what a brown paper bag is, 20 years later,’ and I had never thought of that. Of course, I had an emotional attachment to the title but I could hear my husband’s voice in my head saying, ‘Honey if they think the book is going to do better putting the bears in a box, put them in a box!”
The book was renamed, “Four Bears in a Box,” and required some revisions and re-writes, which Dreama ended up enjoying.
“We changed the title and it required re-writing, but it just made the story so much more because anyone who is a parent or grandparent knows that kids love boxes more than they love whatever came out of the box,” Dreama Denver said. “Kids play in boxes all the time. I did when I was little, my step kids did when they were little. It was so awesome because the box could then become anything. It became a space ship in honor of my friend, Homer Hickam, it became a train, it was a cliff they had to climb, so the book is all about creative play and imagination.”
Creative play and imagination is something that Dreama Denver is passionate about. She hopes the book will inspire children to read a book and use their imaginations.
“I think our kids nowadays with all the devices and everything, we are losing that whole imagination escape a little bit, so what I am hoping is that this book will encourage kids to read and have a book in their hands,” Dreama Denver said. “It will also encourage them to put the device down and maybe be imaginative and have some really great creative play.”
The book was set to be launched at a few different library conferences across the country when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A book about four bears trying to figure out what to do with their time suddenly became very timely.
“Even when I was planning on launching the book, it is still a wonderful book, it has blessed me so much,” Dreama Denver said. “Even then it was not timely in the way that it is now with children isolated at home and quarantined and not able to get out and play with other children. It ended up being a blessing.”
This is not Dreama Denver’s first book. “Gilligan’s Dreams,” is the story of her marriage to Bob Denver and everything they went through together as a couple. However, she found that being a children’s author brought a different feeling with it.
“There is something about being a children’s book author that just does something to my heart and probably because those were the really affectionate times with my son when he was growing up,” Dreama Denver said. “So when I imagine parents and grandparents cuddling up with their little guys and reading this story, it just does something big time to my heart.”
After hosting a Facebook Live video to premiere and read the book, Dreama found out that Kevin Sizemore, another W.Va. native had been watching and was interested in a new project.
“I just feel like God has put some of the best people in my life over the years that I am so grateful. I did a Facebook Live in early March to launch my book, ‘Four Bears in a Box.’ Everyone has to think outside the box right now,” Dreama said laughingly. “My publisher and I decided that we would do a Facebook Live and it was so much fun and unbeknownst to me, Kevin Sizemore was watching and when I finished it he called and said, ‘Dreama, this book is so timely and it is such a wonderful children’s book that if you do not mind, I would like to put together a video.”
While she was not sure what Kevin had planned, Dreama waited to hear back from him. Little did she know that when Kevin called her back, he had recruited multiple big names to take part in the project, like Charlie Adler, Delnora Reed and Kevin Sizemore himself.
“When Kevin got back to me, he told me he had the top voice actor in the nation. When it comes to voice acting it does not get much better than Charlie Adler,” Dreama Denver said. “Charlie was willing to read the book, and Delnora is a friend of mine and Kevin’s. She is a musician in Nashville and just a beautiful human being and he asks if she would contribute some music.”
While the video includes music, it is not a scored piece. Delnora Reed added some special moments to the production with her mandolin.
“Everybody just brought their talents together,” Dreama Denver said. “Charlie recorded himself reading the story and Delnora recorded the music and they would send what they had to Kevin and Kevin took it into iMovie and just put the whole thing together. I think it is so charming, not just because it is my book, to hear Charlie Adler read it is such an honor. It is a lot of really talented people who are all creative people and everyone needs an outlook. Happily, my book was the recipient of all that love and attention.”
The video ended in a call to action, for children to put their own spin on the reading of the book and post it to social media using the hashtag, #FourBearsInABox.
“We are just trying to encourage kids to use their imagination to get out there and do something creative and fun,” Dreama Denver said. “The kids might discover that they like doing voices, they like putting together a movie, or writing. We just do not know what could come out of it. We want to get the video and the book out there. We want people to be aware of it because it should be everywhere and not just because I wrote it, it is just a very sweet and creative book.”
Her book being read for a project that is so close to her heart meant a lot to Dreama Denver.
“They build playgrounds for children who are special and children who can’t play the way normal kids play at a playground. They put in ramps and all these things so that it is inclusive,” Dreama Denver said. “It was one of those blessings that my book became part of that two-hour event to raise money for special needs kids. It was just a dream come true.”
The one review that truly mattered to Dreama Denver was the opinion of her son, Colin. He lives across the road from her and when she received the first hardcover copy of her book, Dreama Denver headed over to see him and read it to him.
“My son lives across the road from me, he is in full-time care, he is non-verbal, so I have never had a conversation with him,” Dreama Denver said. “Reading has always been special and I went over with the book and I don’t know how much he understands that ‘mom wrote this book,’ and ‘she wrote it for you years ago when dad was still with us,’ but he sat down with me, cuddled up, which again, he rarely does. He let me read the book to him and he laughed at all the right parts, he responded exactly that way I hoped he would when I was writing it to begin with and in that moment, I said, ‘Lord, as a children’s book author, this is it. My son’s thumbs up, that is good enough for me.”
The video interpretation of “Four Bears In A Box is available at https://bit.ly/fourbearsbydreamadenver. Parents are encouraged to snap photos of their young readers with the book or to act out a page in their own cartoon voices and post to their social media accounts with the hashtag #fourbearsinabox to join in the fun.
The book itself is available for purchase at all major retailers.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
