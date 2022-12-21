4PALS Productions is back at the Chuck Mathena Center with Dearly Departed, the comedy about a tragedy on February 24 and 25.
Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on both days with tickets being $20 per person.
The show follows the Turpin family and their life.
In the backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ additional problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.
Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; their spinster sister, Delightful copes with death by devouring junk food; and all the neighbors share more than their two cents.
Amidst the chaos, the Turpins’ turn for comfort from their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need.
For more information on the show, visit the Chuck Mathena Center website or contact the box office at 304-425-5128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.