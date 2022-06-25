GLENWOOD — West Virginia 4-H recently recognized participants in the virtual presentations for the 2022 State 4-H Presentation Expo. The State 4-H Presentation Expo is an annual event that provides an opportunity for 4-H members to gain public speaking skills across three presentation types: Public Speaking, PowerPoint/Digital Presentation, and Visual Presentations.
4-H members submitted pre-recorded presentations they conducted in their county level contest to the state-level contest where they were judged by a range of Extension Faculty & Staff, 4-H volunteers, and collegiate 4-H’ers.
Locally, the Mercer County 4-H contingent held a local event at the Glenwood 4-H Park to recognize winners in the Gold, Blue, and Red ribbon categories.
Gold ribbon winners: Olivia Brown More than just a Cardigan: The Mr. Rogers Effect; Caroline Fox — Death, Delusion, and Dollhouses, Oh My!; Lilyann Turner — Egyptian Pyramids
Blue ribbon: Luke Brown — The History of The Masters; Paige Fox — Three Styles of Banjo Playing
Red ribbon: Marshall Fox — Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat!
In addition to winning a gold ribbon, Caroline Fox has been selected to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta based on her presentation. Eight (8) presentations out of the 59 participants in 15 counties will be chosen to represent West Virginia 4-H in the second annual virtual Northeast States 4-H Presentations Fest on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
