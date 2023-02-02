ATHENS – In the 1970s, Studio 54 was the place to see and be seen, an exclusive club at the door but very inclusive on the dance floor. Like the freedom felt in New York City’s famous nightclub, Concord University celebrates the diversity of our campus community, and we want to see you all on Saturday, February 25 as we celebrate the founding of Concord University at the 2023 President’s Ball—A Studio 54 Evening.
You don’t have to be Cher or the most famous person in the Rolling Stones to get in the door, but you do have to be ready for a night of dancing to award winning Performance DJ Nick Scott, who has opened for artists such as Flo Rida, Salt N Pepa, Earth Wind & Fire, Blake Shelton, and more. Be creative with your formal attire—show us your disco best!
VIP admission tickets are $50 for community members and $40 for students, faculty, and staff. This includes full access to the event, including a formal dinner, unlimited access to the professional photo booth, refreshments and sweets bar, themed drinks and a cash bar. VIP ticket holders may enter the ballroom in the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center beginning at
5:30 p.m. These tickets must be purchased by Monday, February 20.
General admission begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 ($10 for CU students). These tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event. General admission covers the entertainment portion of the evening, unlimited access to the professional photo booth, refreshments and sweets bar, themed drinks, and a cash bar.
All guests will receive a pair of “Disco Vision” glasses for the dance floor.
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit concord.edu/presball or call the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311. There are gold, silver, and bronze level sponsorship opportunities for this event (your office wants to come, and we want to promote your business!). Contact Blake Farmer at bfarmer@concord.edu or 304-384-6056 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.