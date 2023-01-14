As I’ve talked about a few times before, I really enjoy going to the movie theater and getting immersed into a new film.
2022 had several movies that I really looked forward to watching and really enjoyed when I did see them.
I think this year gave really great horror choices from the new slater franchise “Xm” which released the first movie “X” in March and the prequel film “Pearl” later in September, to “Smile,” “Nope,” and “Terrifier 2” just to name a few .
It also gave good dramas like “She Said,” which documents the lead up to the exposure of Harvey Weinstein and the beginning of the Me Too movement, and “Luckiest Girl Alive,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and “Till” all also gave really great stories to audiences.
Overall 2022 had a really great discography of movies throughout the year in all genres.
From what I’ve seen advertised, 2023 is looking to be another good year for the industry, and there are several that I’m looking forward to seeing.
Starting off strong with horror because it’s my favorite genre, trailers for “M3GAN” have had me intrigued since I saw the first teaser for it.
It’s about a girl befriending a robotic doll that becomes murderous after finding flaws in those around the girl. It came out January 6, and I’m so excited to go see it.
The next movie called “Cocaine Bear” is actually based on the true story of a bear who ingested a duffel bag with 75 pounds of cocaine in it in 1985.
While the movie is a comedy that follows the drugged-up bear that goes on a murderous rampage, the actual bear did not hurt anyone and was actually found dead in the woods, and it wasn’t until later that an autopsy performed on the bear and drugs were found in its system.
From the teasers I’ve seen for the movie, it’s going to be a good one for comedy lovers.
“Creed III” is another good one coming soon.
This franchise has done a good job delivering drama and action that I like to see in movies like this.
If any “Rocky” fans or just fans of boxing movies haven’t seen these movies yet, I recommend them.
I have been looking forward to “Scream 6” since watching “Scream 5” this year.
Not only is the “Scream” franchise my favorite slasher movies, they always deliver a thrilling experience to me when I watch them.
They also have a lot of the original cast in them, minus those who died in the previous ones, which I appreciate in multiple follow up movies in a series. I think it helps to keep the movies grounded in their roots.
This year will also have a good choice for kids as the new “Little Mermaid” will be coming to theaters later in the year.
From what I’ve seen, it is expected to be a hit and follow the story of everyone’s favorite mermaid that I grew up loving.
Another good one that not only kids are looking forward to but many adults as well is the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie.
I am so excited to see one of my favorite toys and animated movies as a child come to life in a whole new way, and I know many others feel the same.
Though there are many more that I could mention coming out this year, I’ll finish it with the military drama “Oppenheimer” featuring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downy Jr.
This movie will follow the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer developing the atomic bomb and all the ins and outs of the Manhattan Project.
History and war buffs will definitely be looking forward to this movie, and it’s currently looking like it will be one of the best movies of 2023 in my opinion.
Overall if you really enjoy seeing new movies or going to the movie theaters like me, this will be a really good year with lots of options for anyone.
I’m excited to see my most anticipated movies as we begin to move through the new year.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
