WASHINGTON — A new federal law taking effect later in 2020 will raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, a move a local official says will save countless lives.
President Donald Trump signed the bill last week as part of a budget package that had to pass before the end of the year, and in about nine month penalties will be in place as they are now for the sale of alcohol to anyone under 21.
That’s good news to Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner and director of Community Connections, who has been an advocate of raising the age.
Puckett explained that addictions are easily formed with youth under 21 as their brains are still developing.
“The addictive part happens when they are young,” he said. “If you can delay the onset to over 21 it lessens the chances of a long-term addiction. There is also a direct correlation between tobacco addiction and opioid addiction. Addiction perpetuates addiction.”
Puckett said the difficulty of accessibility that will come with the law is a huge step forward in preventing addiction and saving lives.
Called the Tobacco-Free Youth Act, the bipartisan bill was introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and includes vaping as well.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 54 deaths caused by vaping have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia as of Nov. 13. The CDC also reported that there have been 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung damage,
“Passage of this lifesaving legislation is an enormous victory for the health of our young people,” Kaine said in a statement. “By raising the age to buy tobacco products nationwide, we can save 223,000 lives and reduce youth tobacco use. I’m grateful for the work of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and all the Virginians who made their voices heard to join us in this critical effort to improve public health. This is one of many steps we should take to tackle the youth e-cigarette epidemic that touches every corner of our nation.”
McConnell agrees, saying he is “proud the Senate approved legislation today including our Tobacco-Free Youth Act to help address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children.”
According to the CDC, in 2019 over 6 million U.S. middle and high school students were current users of tobacco products with one in three high school students and one in eight middle school students reporting using some type of tobacco product in the past 30 days.
Kaine and McConnell said that helped prompt them to introduce the Tobacco-Free Youth Act to help “stem the tide of these alarming trends by making it unlawful for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.”
A report from the Institute of Medicine found that most adult smokers start smoking before age 21 and that increasing the tobacco age to 21 could save lives, improve public health, and reduce tobacco initiation among youth. Young tobacco users may not know what chemicals they are putting into their bodies, let alone the long-term health risks that could negatively impact them as adults, the report said.
The text of the bill that Kaine and McConnell sponsored says more than 34 million people in the United States still smoke, and the tobacco industry continues to challenge tobacco control measures in court, manipulate products to evade existing regulations, introduce new and dangerous tobacco products, and spend billions of dollars on marketing to deceive the public and addict more children.
Other findings in the bill include:
• An estimated 5,600,000 youth aged 17 and under are projected to die prematurely from a tobacco-related illness if prevalence rates do not change.
• Each day in the United States, more than 2,000 youth under 18 years of age smoke their first cigarette.
• Use of tobacco products in any form is not safe, especially during adolescence, as such use can lead to nicotine dependence and subsequent tobacco-related diseases and death.
• Adolescents are especially vulnerable to the effects of nicotine and nicotine addiction and appear to show signs of nicotine addiction at lower levels of exposure compared to adults.
• Nicotine exposure during adolescence may have lasting adverse consequences on brain development. According to the Surgeon General, the use of products containing nicotine in any form among youth, including in electronic cigarettes, is unsafe.
• The likelihood of developing smoking-related cancers increases with duration of smoking. Therefore, smokers that start at younger ages and continue to smoke are at higher risk for tobacco-related disease and death.
• National data show that about 94 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21. The ages of 18 to 21 are a critical period when many smokers move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use.
Puckett said the statistics are staggering in all aspects of tobacco use.
“I was talking with some folks who are with the state (West Virginia government) and we agree that this legislation will be as big (in saving lives and preventing health problems) as when vaccines were introduced,” he said.
