CHARLESTON — The decision on whether to require masks in schools remains in the hands of local school boards for now as the number of new COVID cases continue to soar around the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday he has no plans to issue any mask mandates at this point and would only do so if the recommendation was made by medical experts.
“I am going to listen to the health experts,” he said. “Right at this moment I see no need for masks … We are letting local people make the decision,” and not using a “one size fits all” approach.
But once again Justice also said that scenario could change in the days ahead if the COVID spread continues, with most new cases expected to be the more dangerous and infectious Delta variant.
The spread, which started about a month ago, has continued with the number of active cases rising from 882 in early July to 5,312 on Friday, the highest number since late May.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said sequencing of positive tests so far has confirmed that 91 percent of those cases are the Delta variant.
Only 317 Delta cases have been confirmed, but that is because of the delay in results from sequencing, about 10 days to two weeks, and the fact not all positive cases are sequenced for the variant, said Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary.
Justice said another disturbing statistic is the number of COVID hospitalizations, which has risen from 52 in early July to 312 on Friday, the highest since February.
Marsh said West Virginia is catching up with the spread that has been happening around the country.
“On the national landscape, we are averaging over 100,000 new cases a day,” he said. “Deaths are also starting to pick up,” doubling the number over last week.
A “real change” in those getting sick and hospitalized has been the age, he said, with about 75 percent of those in the hospital with COVID younger, especially in the 30 to 39 age range. At one time, 75 percent of those hospitalized were over 65 years old.
Being vaccinated is the difference, he added.
“Some very young and otherwise healthy people who are unvaccinated are in ICUs,” he said, and younger people are more likely to contract the Delta variant because it spreads easier, even in outdoor settings, and youth tend to congregate more.
Marsh said the state is still in the beginning stages of “what I believe is going to be a turbulent time coming up.”
Getting vaccinated is the key, he said, with the unvaccinated standing a much higher risk of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying.
An unvaccinated person is eight times more likely to be infected, 25 times more likely to be hospitalized and 25 times more likely to die with COVID than someone who is fully vaccinated, he said.
Those rising statistics and warnings from health experts on the state and local levels have put school systems in a bind when deciding on mandatory masks for students and staff.
Mercer County schools is set to make a decision on masks at the school board’s Aug. 24 meeting on a recommendation of Superintendent Edward Toman to require masks.
Toman made the recommendation at a board meeting on Tuesday based on, he said, what he thinks is the safest course of action using advice from the CDC and health experts.
However, board members wanted more time to see how the trend in new cases goes in the state and county, to take a closer look at more specific and clearer guidance, and to see if any more recommendations may be forthcoming.
Dozens of parents attended that meeting protesting against any type of mask mandate in schools.
Both McDowell and Monroe counties are also poised to make a decision on the masks.
Mercer County continues to see a rise in new cases, with 135 active cases reported on Friday, and 82 new cases during the last week. Of those 82 cases from last week, 29 were in the 20 years old and younger age group.
Although only two Delta cases have been confirmed so far in the county, Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping has said that number will keep rising as more positive tests are sequenced for the variant.
Princeton Community Hospital also reported earlier this week the number of COVID in-patients has recently increased from an average of five to 11, with many of those younger, in the 30 to 39 age range.
