Today is a sad day.
A day of remorse, and thoughts about what should have been.
Today is the day, in a 102-year tradition of providing toys for children at Christmas, that we announce the suspension of the Community Christmas Tree for the 2020 holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decision was not made lightly. Weeks of dialogue and debate were part of the decision-making process.
In the end, it came down to one question: Could we ensure the safety of the children, their families and our volunteers?
The answer was no.
The Community Christmas Tree is affectionately known by long-time readers and residents as the “Little Jimmie” party. The nickname is derived from an age-old drawing that has always accompanied the kickoff of the campaign.
The drawing shows a girl and young boy in a scene of poverty looking at a sparse and forlorn Christmas tree with no gifts underneath. The girl tells the boy, “Ats all right Jimmie … Maybe he’ll come nex’ Chris’mas.”
The tearjerking irony of that statement in 2020 is not lost on us.
We know families are in need of help and children are desperate for joy. But are toys and treats worth the risk of potential sickness or death?
•••
It’s here we pause to give a background on Little Jimmie. It’s much more than a party with Santa and music during which gift bags are distributed to children in need.
Little Jimmie is a true reflection of our community — in those we help, and those who help.
The process begins with registration, a system that takes place over many hours in four days during which volunteers sit side-by-side with family members who are signing up children for the event.
The next step — shopping. Again, teams of volunteers hit the toy aisles to personally shop for the hundreds of children registered for the program.
Party prep day comes next, an event in which volunteers again work in close contact to finish packing the gift bags with books, goodies and other items.
When party day arrives it is an event of epic proportions. Hundreds of children, their family members and volunteers converge to spread Christmas cheer and joy.
So how do we do pull off this event and ensure public safety?
The answer is simple: We can’t.
•••
One of the most beautiful, heartfelt aspects of Little Jimmie is the diversity of the volunteers and those in the community the program serves.
Retired senior citizens work alongside high school athletes to distribute gifts. Businessmen and women give bags — and often hugs — to children. It’s a day of holiday amazement underscored by the spirit of Christmas and community benevolence.
But it is this very diversity and spirit of goodwill that brought us caution as we looked toward a holiday season intertwined with a mega-virus that takes its toll on human life.
We can’t risk a child. We can’t risk a parent. We can’t risk a volunteer.
We can not risk Little Jimmie being the center of a super-spreader event that could, due to its beautiful diversity, send COVID-19 into every nook and cranny of our southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region.
And so this year there will be no campaign, and there will be no party.
We ask our readers who have generously donated in the past to consider making donations this year to other charities that may be in a position to provide gifts to children this Christmas.
Any and all donations made to the Community Christmas Tree will be placed in an account that will go toward next year’s party.
We also ask residents to keep an eye out for families in need, and to step up and help them if the opportunity presents.
Buy a turkey. Buy some gloves. Buy a gift bag and fill it with toys.
The key component in the Community Christmas Tree rests in one word — community.
With hope we — as individuals, as families — can be there for our friends and neighbors as we celebrate the holidays in a year filled with challenges.
Ultimately, the year 2020 will come to a close.
And, nex’ year, Little Jimmie will be back.
Samantha Perry,
Bluefield Daily Telegraph editor and Community Christmas Tree coordinator
