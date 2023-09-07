PRINCETON — A “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer” rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, in the parking lot area of the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last for approximately an hour. It will include information and literature on breast cancer and healthy food diets.
The Princeton Health and Fitness Center will participate, as well as a drum team from a local high school band.
The event is open to the public, and will include an unveiling of a “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer” banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.