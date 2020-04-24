BLUEFIELD, Va. — Coronavirus has shut down classrooms, but it hasn’t shut down teachers who are reaching out and educating their students even if they can’t see each other face-to-face. And it has let one student stay in touch with the only teacher who can pull her loose baby teeth.
Teachers are continuing their students’ education by sending home lesson packets and engaging with them on social media. Kindergarten teacher Brittany Holt at Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary School said that she decided to set up a Facebook group page for her students before the schools were closed as a precaution against the pandemic. A teacher at Graham Intermediate School, Sarah Jones, did one as well.
“So that kind of gave me the encouragement to go ahead and get mine off the ground,” Holt recalled. “It’s been very good. It’s let me see my students, and that’s very encouraging. It really, really has. I make videos so they can be interactive with the students. Typically when I first started the page, the videos would be of me reading them a story; and I would ask other teachers at the school to record themselves reading to the students and share on the page.”
Since the school’s new information packet went home to students, the videos have become virtual lessons for them. Holt has taught math lessons covering skills such as measuring, and other lessons cover topics such as science.
“I introduced recycling for Earth Day, which is a required SOL (Standards of Learning) topic. A lot of people don’t know that in kindergarten we have SOLs. The stereotypes say it’s about socialization, but it’s a basic foundation for the students,” she said.
Teachers are a big part of their students’ lives, so staying in contact and continuing their education is important. When school was in session, Holt saw her kindergarten students Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They got used to working with her and coming to her with their childhood challenges. For many children, kindergarten is a time for losing baby teeth.
“I have probably helped the students lose more teeth,” she said, adding that one girl declared that “Miss Holt can only pull my teeth.”
Being able to see the students has been a help even if it’s only on an internet link.
“This has been very rewarding and uplifting,” Holt said “It’s really to remember that we’re still impacting their learning.”
Teacher Holly Matney of Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary keeps in touch with her third-grade students and works to keep up their skills.
“I mainly do it to stay connected with my students because I do miss them,” she said. “I started by doing a read aloud every night, and I chose a chapter book I thought they would like. I could introduce them to a new series while they were off. I started with Beverly Cleary’s ‘Beezus and Ramona.’”
The reading sessions are more than the students just sitting and listening.
“They love it, and they ask questions while they’re listening and I have them answer,” Matney said. “And then I started doing actual lessons. I started doing Powerpoint presentations like I do in class, and I talk to them so they would feel like they’re back in class with me.”
Matney said she wanted to make sure her students’ lessons continued so they would not fall behind. Besides the reading sessions and Powerpoint lessons, the class goes over worksheets she sends to the students. Each evening lesson lasts about one and a half hours.
“I’ve reached out and asked how they’re doing, and I’ve gotten responses from almost everyone,” Matney said.
Rebecca Bauer, who teaches first-grade at Abbs Valley-Boissevain, said using Facebook is a good way to communicate with her students’ parents. She checks comments left on lesson videos, and sometimes her students send videos of their own.
“I’ve actually had a couple of kids recording themselves reading their books,” Bauer said. “It’s been really nice to see an outpouring of parents helping their kids, taking time out of their schedules to record their kids reading.”
Bauer said she’s currently focusing her lessons on reading and math. Part of these math lessons feature money.
“I have some magnetic coins I put up on a small magnetic wipe board,” she stated. “I brought some stuff home from school. It’s just teaching materials, and it’s made it really handy at home. The kids are used to seeing those manipulatives at school.”
Another resource besides Facebook is YouTube.
“I’ll go into educational YouTube videos, and I will share those lessons and put them on our page, too, so kids will have a lot of means for learning. They have a YouTube Kids app...it’s a teacher’s best friend,” Bauer said.
Tazewell County Schools has been working to set up Google Classroom, which would give teachers another way to connect with homebound students.
“We’ve got it set up, but we really haven’t had training on it yet,” she said.
Until other options are available, teachers are using makeshift means such as propping up cellphones or putting them on tripods so they can make videos and interact with their students.
“It’s kind of old school now, but it’s working so far,” she said.
Bauer felt that keeping in touch with her students during the pandemic was especially important.
“I just feel like as a first-grade teacher, we got out of school at a very crucial time. You just can’t stop learning. First grade is a crucial year. It’s a foundation year,” she said. “I felt it was my duty to continue to teach them the best way I knew how.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.