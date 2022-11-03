LERONA — For Josh Hill, a native of the small town of Lerona, the dream of earning a gold medal in international competition came true on a bloody Wednesday afternoon.
Hill went 5-0 to claim the title of world champion in the K1 division, 176-pound weight class, of the World Kickboxing Association (WKA) after turning back New Zealand’s Connar Wilson by a knockout in the third round on the north coast of Wales.
The PikeView High School graduate said in a telephone interview after the finale, “I got into this at the age of 19, as a fun way to stay in shape. … It ended up taking over my life.”
He acknowledged that there are less strenuous sports, but said his chosen arena of competition “resonates with me.”
Asked why he has pushed himself in the grueling world of kickboxing, Hill said, “It’s an attitude that’s probably true of any athlete. You want to test yourself. You want to find out for sure where you stand.”
He now stands on top of the pack. He is scheduled to receive his medal in a ceremony set for today at the WKA tournament site, the Pontins event center in the seacoast town of Prestatyn, Wales — just around the bay from Liverpool, England.
The World Kickboxing Association website describes WKA as “the oldest and largest organization of its kind, with over 107 countries in its membership.”
Hill was delighted, he said, that his parents, Angie and Sam Hill, were able to witness his bouts in person.
“I could never imagine asking them to do what they did,” the medalist said. “All I can do is express my humble gratitude for their faith and their support throughout all the years.”
“I’m grateful to a lot of people — the support of my family, my training partners for over a decade, my wife who tolerated the countless hours I’ve devoted to the sport. I appreciate the support system that makes this happen.”
That includes his coaches Tai Bradley and Naseem Jones out of the House of 8 Limbs in Charlotte, N.C. Hill’s specialty is the Muay Thai style of kickboxing. Hill previously trained at Advantage Martial Arts in Princeton.
Hill said it has been “almost four years, exactly, since I walked into 8 Limbs.”
He said Bradley “knows almost everything about the sport. His guidance has been impossibly valuable. … I trust what he has to say.”
Angie Hill said she felt “a lot of emotions” as she watched her son fight for the gold.
“Watching his hard work culminate in a world championship is a feeling like none other,” she said. “I knew he could to it. I just had a feeling, all day long, that he could do it. He’s prepared for it for so long.”
“He’s worked very hard for it,” she said. “It’s been maybe 20 years of 25 hours a week, for years and years. It’s not just a hobby; it’s an entire lifestyle.”
During a match, the fighters inevitably go down to the mat in pain, and it takes a “gut check” to get back up.
Josh Hill said, “I think a lot of it is the training and the protocols that you go through in training. It’s painful and demanding. Even though (the hits) are hard and it hurts, it’s not much different from what you go through preparing (to compete).”
His first match of the tournament was the closest and “the most demanding,” Hill said. He rushed into the arena on Tuesday due to what he said was “a miscommunication about the start time.”
“No warmups,” he said. “I was pulling off my warmup suit and getting my gloves (secured) while they were yelling my name. It was almost a forfeit.”
“I took a beating, early,” he said. “But through grit and fitness, I clawed it back at the end.”
He described the result as “a razor-thin decision. In the first round, I was knocked down twice. Then I won (rounds) 2 and 3.”
Angie Hill said that less than an hour after Josh’s first fight, her son took on the “number one seed from Germany” and continued his climb to the finals of his weight class.
She said, “His opponent ended the fight just shortly after it started in the first round.”
Bradley, Josh Hill’s coach, said via a text message on Wednesday evening, “Over the course of the tournament Josh Hill … went 5-0 scoring unanimous decisions and KO’s (knockouts) in some bloody wars.
“Josh represented Team USA, bringing home gold by putting in some of the most crowd-pleasing fights. Even after being knocked down (and) bloodied, he rallied back against Team New Zealand, Team Germany and any other team that entered the ring.”
Josh Hill admitted that he finished the tournament “a little worse for the wear.” When asked about his immediate plans for Wednesday evening, he answered, “A hot soak — and a glass of Welsh whisky.”
