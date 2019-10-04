PRINCETON — After hearing words of forgiveness from his victim’s family, a man convicted of second-degree murder for the December 2017 death of a Princeton woman whose body was found in her apartment on Christmas Day was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. A jury convicted Lemons in August of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Angela Seal of 415 Mercer Street. Seal’s body was discovered on Christmas Day 2017 when a relative went to her apartment. Lemons was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Attorneys representing Lemons, William Huffman and David Kelley, made a motion for a new trial. They cited instances in which they believed the evidence was insufficient to convict their client or improperly obtained. Sadler denied the motion and proceeded with sentencing.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson, asked the court to impose the maximum 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.
Judge Sadler sentenced Lemons to 40 years in prison and one year in jail for violation of a protective order. Seal had taken out a protective order before her death. The sentences will run consecutively.
Sitler later said Lemons would receive 611 days credit for the time he’s spent in jail since his arrest.
”He’s been incarcerated since Christmas 2017. If he got all his good time credit when he got out he’ll be 64 years old,” Sitler stated. “I think the jury, although they could easily have found that premeditation and deliberation were present, I think they took some mercy on Mr. Lemons because this was in the context of a domestic dispute. There was some jealously involved, but certainly this was a horrible killing on Christmas Eve and it certainly merits a substantial penalty.”
Members of Seal’s family addressed the court before sentencing. Her aunt, Sherry Seal, said Angela was hopeful at first when she met Lemons.
“When Angela first met Roger she was full of hope. She talked about having babies and getting married, and she felt this was the man she would spend the rest of her life with. Then her conversation turned to fear and one thing in particular was her little weenie dog was killed. The little dog’s name was Princess, and she really became frightened after that and that’s what brought about her getting the protective order,” Sherry Seal recalled.
"I really had a lot of hurt in my heart when this first happened. It was really, really hard,” Sherry Seal said. “As time went by, it’s been nearly two years Christmas Day, two years, I have found some forgiveness in my heart, I don’t look at Mr. Lemons with hatred anymore. I look at him with hurt because it is hurt; but I forgive him and I hope he is able to reach deep inside himself and find the good in there because we all have good in us.”
“He’s got wonderful, wonderful parents and they’ve lost their son today. There’s no winners. We’re all losers. She can’t come back and he’s lost a big chunk of his life,” she said. “But maybe some day he can come out and he can be a productive person in society and he can give his mother and father the honor that they deserve. They’re really good parents.”
When Sadler asked Lemons if he had anything he wished to say, Lemons replied, “No, sir.”
Lemons was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail pending his transfer to a state prison.
