BLUEFIELD — According to the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, this week is going to be a hot one.
Forecasts this week show a heat wave coming through with a possibility of the temperature reaching close to 90 degrees today and higher on Wednesday, and Bluefield natives know that means something for the city.
“The middle of the week will be your best chance for that,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Sava. “On Wednesday, the forecast high right now is 91, then Tuesday will be around 89.”
Sava said it is likely to reach 90 degrees in the middle of the week for the Bluefield area with temperatures going back to normal on Friday.
In the past, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias served free lemonade on days where the temperature reached 90 degrees, and they plan to keep that tradition going this year.
“We plan to abide by the protocol we established for these days,” said Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias President and CEO Jeff Disibbio.
There will be a slight change though. With the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival wrapping up, the chamber has been busy getting that finished, so they haven’t had time to prepare for this event.
“In order to allow for proper planning, if it hits 90 this week, we’ll serve it on Friday,” said Disibbio.
Historically, the lemonade would be served on the days the temperature hits 90 even if it was multiple days of the week, so this is a slight change of tradition.
Disibbio said he does not think it will hit 90 degrees based on the rainy weather we seem to be having, but the chamber is prepared should the occasion arise.
“If it does, we’ll contact the people that make our lemonade, and get that together,” he said. “We call our volunteers and make sure everything is ready.”
In the beginning of this tradition, the Lemonade Lassies were the original women who worked this event, and when they would hand out lemonade, they would have a giant thermometer behind them.
Disibbio said the chamber wants to be able to uphold that tradition of the thermometer with a new one, but the person making it does not have it finished yet.
“We’ve really been pushing for it to get finished, but he’s had some trouble getting supplies,” said Disibbio. “We don’t know when it will be done, but it won’t be with us if it reaches 90 this week.”
So the question is, will it get to 90 degrees this week?
If it does, head out to Bluefield City Park, Chicory Square or Jack Asbury Square on Friday, June 18 for some free lemonade for you and your family.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
