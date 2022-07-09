Gov. Jim Justice continues to push his plan to cut personal income tax in the state by 10 percent, but he still has not set a special session to address the abortion issue.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday he wants to put money into the pockets of West Virginia residents and a cut in the personal income tax, retroactive to Jan. 1, is the fastest way do that.
He has called a special session for July 24-26 during interims to introduce the bill to legislators.
“I am surely very hopeful we will get total cooperation,” he said. “We’ve got to get this done.”
Justice said he is in meetings to craft the details to make it “equitable for everyone.”
If passed, the bill would cost the state $254 million on lost revenue, but he said with a $1.3 billion surplus this year and more growth expected, “the money is there to do it” without raising revenue elsewhere to make up the difference.
Taxpayers would see the first reduction in October payroll withholding, and it applies to September 15 estimated tax payments as well. The retroactive amount will come as a refund when West Virginians file their 2022 taxes.
But some legislators are taking a wait and see approach.
“I have always been in favor of elimination of personal income tax,” state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said. “We tried to start reducing it last year but it failed in the House. This year we are prioritizing equipment, inventory and vehicle property tax because it is one fourth as much money and will immediately start growing the economy because it is the primary reason many companies won’t move to West Virginia. “
Swope said eliminating those taxes is a better short-term plan to see results.
“Elimination of personal income tax (in total) will take four or more years and will probably not generate population growth until it is completely eliminated,” he said. “I support a 10 percent reduction now if projections show we can do both. As usual, I don’t like to commit to a final vote until I’ve seen all the numbers.”
Del. Marty Gearheart hopes he can can support it.
“The devil is always in the details,” he said. “However, if the bill looks like the rhetoric, I will enthusiastically support it.”
House Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, released a statement about Justice’s plan.
“We are happy the Governor agrees with us that West Virginians need relief from growing inflation. We have been pushing this issue since March,” he said. “This 10% income tax reduction proposal merits discussion and research. Can we do this responsibly? Will it provide equitable tax relief or disproportionately benefit the rich? Can we afford it if the machinery, inventory, equipment, & personal property tax amendments are passed by the voters in November? We are mindful that our historic surplus this year is one-time money. Without a six-year outlook, we have great concern about ensuring that our police, schools, and first responders will be fully funded on the county level. We look forward to seeing the details of this legislation and continuing the conversation with our colleagues later this month.”
But Justice said Friday the House’s version of the personal income tax proposed in March was “dead on arrival” because all of the revenue numbers were not in yet, but that financial scenario has changed.
“Is there anything today that has the appeal that reducing the personal income tax has?” he said. “This is the right move. There is no question whatsoever.”
Justice said the Amendment One plan to cut the equipment and inventory and the personal property tax on vehicles would leave the state to have to replace those funds counties depend on, more than $500 milliion.
“What if things get tough?” he said. “Our counties have a guaranteed income stream. We are going to give that up and bet on what’s about to happen. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Legislators are working on a plan to have on ongoing revenue stream to replace the money counties would lose.
On the abortion issue, Justice once again said the Legislature should meet “soon” to clarify the abortion laws already on the books from the 1800s, which ban all abortions and include felony penalties for providers as well possibly for mothers.
The laws are “archaic,” he said, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has said they need to be amended “to provide for clear prohibitions on abortion that are consistent with Dobbs,” which is the case that led to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave it up to the states to decide.
“I said we would do it (call a special session) really soon, but I don’t think our lawmakers in the House are ready,” he said, adding that they are debating on how to craft it.
Justice said Morrisey is “driving the boat.”
“The laws are archaic and ancient,” he said, and he does not want to see the state “get our brains beat out in court” if the laws are not cleaned up.
Although legislators will be in special session July 24-26, Justice said there is “no way” the House will be ready by July 24 to tackle any amendments to the abortion laws on the books.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
