BLUEFIELD — As the 2020 legislative sessions in West Virginia and Virginia loom next month, legislators gave a preview of what is on their agenda at the 2019 Legislative Point of View Breakfast Friday morning.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and held at the Quality inn in Bluefield, West Virginia Republican Delegates John Shott, Dr. Joe Ellington and Eric Porterfield from the 27th District and Del. Ed Evans, a Democrat, from the 26th District as well as Virginia Republican Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (3rd District) spoke.
This will be Shott’s last session, as his two-year term ends next year. He announced he will not run again earlier this year.
One project he has worked on, and continues to do so, is expanding broadband coverage in the state.
Broadband reform bills have been passed during the last three years, he said, and this will be another year it happens, but they often encounter issues not anticipated.
Some of those issues causing delays that are being worked on include tackling multiple levels of licensing and permitting that must to take place to do things like crossing a state highway.
Shott said he is also pushing to establish a West Virginia Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Not many states have one, he said, and it makes it easier for outside entities to invest money in the state.
“That would be a big benefit,” he said.
Shott also would like to see the eventual repeal of the business inventory tax, which other legislators have also been pushing to end.
The tax hits business and industry hard, but much of that money goes to localities and helps fund schools.
Shott said eliminating the tax would help attract businesses to the state, but is a “two-step process” that would require a constitutional amendment and then legislators must agree to put it on the ballot for a vote.
But the problem of the loss of local funding would also have to be solved.
“We have to come up with an alternative method to fund counties and school systems,” he said. “I am not in favor of it (eliminating the tax) until we have. We can’t leave them without another source of funding.”
Ellington said one state move that has hurt border counties like Mercer is the gasoline tax.
“But it’s hard to challenge that and try to reduce it and put us on par with Virginia,” he said. “Businesses leave border counties (because of the tax).”
The tax brings in 40 percent of the money spent on roads, he said, and a way would have to be found to make up that loss.
Ellington said a suggestion in the past has been to put a toll on other roads besides the turnpike in the state, but “the feds won’t let us.”
However, he said some states have worked in getting a waiver for that.
“That might be an avenue to a least spread the pain around for the rest of the state,” he said, so others can see what residents in Southern West Virginia have experienced. “Maybe it could offset the gasoline tax. We are looking at it.”
With some rumblings in Charleston about closing or consolidating smaller high learning institutions around the state, including Bluefield State College and Concord University, Ellington said he and other legislators are looking at strengthening each of them.
That includes looking at their specialties and capitalizing on them.
“We do have a pretty good group that works well together,” he said of fellow legislators and pointing to the changes that are being made in the state, including the education bill that raised salaries of teachers as well other staff this year.
“The education bill was heavy lifting,” he said. “But we have been getting positive feedback from schools. We are getting good news back from it.”
Evans said one of the accomplishments last year was phasing in over three years the elimination of the Social Security tax, saving retirees in the state a total of about $50 million, money that can be pumped into local economies.
Education will continue to be a priority, he said, with between 700 and 800 teachers needed to provide students with certified teachers in the proper areas in the classrooms, positions now filled by uncertified teachers.
“There are many things we can do to work together to make education better,” he said, pointing out “common sense” solutions that include a greater focus on technology skills needed in the workforce.
“We also need to look at ways to bring those teachers into the classroom,” he said, adding that teaching is a tougher job now, especially with more challenging behaviors and home situations with students.
Infrastructure will also be a focus, he said, pointing out some progress with roads has been made but that big projects like King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway are “crucial” for economic development.
Some places don’t even have basic infrastructure like drinking water, he added.
“I talked to a lady in Keystone (McDowell County) who has been without water for a month,” he said. “That is absolutely unacceptable.”
Porterfield said he is looking at ways to make the state more competitive to attract business and industry, including reducing the coal severance tax.
“I would like to see the removal of the coal severance tax to be more competitive on a national level,” he said, referring to the tax that is levied on coal operators based on production.
Porterfield will also continue to work to end the business inventory tax.
“It makes us very uncompetitive with states that do not have the business inventory tax,” he said. “It also limits those businesses (already here) who want to expand their business with new equipment.”
Removing that tax, which he calls “dual taxation,” would be the “biggest step forward,” he said, and the “biggest economic victory we can see in the next upcoming session.”
Porterfield also said education should be a priority as well, and it has been moving forward.
“We are not going to attract people in business if their children cannot be educated properly or the schools have low standards of academics,” he said. “This is not attractive to people in business. Our legislative agenda is to move these things forward.”
Morefield said he is also concerned about conversations supporting a ban on fracking (for natural gas) and coal mining, citing the “devastating impact” environmental regulations have already had on the region.
Although he partially blamed leaders in the region during the last 50 years for not working harder to diversify the economy and invest too much in one industry, he said the potential now exists to “completely destroy” the industry.
He used McDowell County as an example of what happens when one industry dominates and then leaves with no diversification in place.
Morefield said the entire region may be headed in that direction without diversification and the needed infrastructure like King Coal Highway and the Coalfield Expressway.
“I think it’s imperative we allocate funding to complete these projects,” he said, adding that it’s also important for him and others to cultivate the needed relationships in government to make it happen.
Morefield also tied the economic woes in the region to the opioid epidemic and how it has impacted everyone, including his own family.
“I don’t think there is an overnight solution,” he said. “This is a generational problem, an economic problem. All of this is directly tied to economics.”
Morefield has already helped create legislation taking on a more “hands-on” approach to economic development, including a bill that gives prospective companies tax breaks to locate in the region.
The 2020 West Virginia legislative session begins Jan. 8 and the Virginia General Assembly session starts Jan. 9.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
