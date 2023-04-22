Legislators from both Virginias gathered at the Clover Club in Bluefield Friday morning for the 2023 Point of View Breakfast.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the event allows state delegates and senators from this region to talk about this year’s legislative sessions, their priorities going forward and answer questions from guests.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia are very similar in priorities.
“We have the same challenges and we have the same opportunities,” he said.
Hackworth said two big challenges in this area are a workforce shortage and housing crisis.
“Those are the things we have really tried to work on and it feels like we are going in the right direction,” he said. “You have to have a workforce for businesses (to locate here).”
Hackworth said they are working with local community colleges on providing training for available jobs and talking with businesses about opening up internships for training.
This year’s general assembly in Richmond produced some “significant progress” in some areas, he said, pointing to pay raises for law enforcement and a bill to recognize more “universal” licenses in trades.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said that on the state level the Republican controlled House and Democratic controlled Senate are still trying to agree on a biennium (every two years) budget.
“We had a $3.6 billion surplus,” he said. “But the House and Senate disagree on adopting a budget.”
However, he is optimistic that by the end of June an agreement on the budget will be hammered out, with tax reform a major issue.
“We are very close to agreeing on that budget,” he said, as issues such as reducing tax rates and doubling standard deductions are on the table.
Morefield also wants to work on a regional basis to pool resources with Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia to accomplish goals.
Another priority both he and Hackworth have is to make the Coalfield Expressway a priority.
Morefield said Gov. Glenn Youngkin is also committed to finish the Virginia portion.
The highway runs from Beckley (I-77 and I-64), passing through McDowell County, to Rt. 83 in Virginia and to I-81.
In West Virginia, progress has been faster with about a third of the highway finished and other portions either under construction or in the planning phase. But Virginia has only a small portion done near Grundy.
West Virginia Sen. Mark Maynard, R-6th District, said one of his primary jobs is chair of the Outdoor Recreation Committee.
Maynard said people are looking to come to West Virginia and outdoor recreational opportunities is a big draw.
“It is a tool in the toolbox,” he said of tourism and showcasing the state’s trails, waterways and natural beauty.
Maynard announced that on Sept. 30 an organization called Tread Lightly! is having the first statewide cleanup on trails, roads and waterways.
Tread Lightly! is a nonprofit organization based in Centerville, Utah, whose mission is to promote responsible recreation through stewardship, education and communication.
“This is going to be a big deal,” he said.
Maynard is also pushing the adopt a stream program, as well as getting more waterway trail designations around the state.
He also mentioned that starting next year West Virginians will need to get their vehicles inspected every two years rather than annually, which saves money.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, reviewed the state’s financial success, which, he said, actually started in 2014 when former Senate President Bill Cole of Bluefield introduced a pro-business agenda that “turned the economic trajectory of the state around.”
Within three years, growth could be seen, Swope said, and “economic growth is our number one agenda.”
Revenue has increased to 29 percent above budget, he said, which led to a 21 percent reduction in the personal income tax as well as rebates people pay for their vehicle personal property taxes.
Swope praised leadership in the Senate, saying they are all public servants who want to do what is best for residents, not what benefits them politically.
“It is the most rewarding job I have ever had,” he said.
Swope also announced that he will be running for reelection next year.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said this past session was “about as close to being more on the good side as you can possibly get.”
With the personal income tax cut and vehicle property tax rebates as well as rebates on the equipment and inventory taxes for small businesses, it was a far cry from when he was first elected in 2011 when taxes were so high, he said.
Gearheart also emphasized that the personal income tax reduction bill includes a “trigger”mechanism to keep lowering it if sales tax revenues increase, eventually eliminating the tax all together.
Having no personal income tax is a “big deal” for the state and would attract people and businesses to move here.
Gearheart also said he was proud that a bill he championed, which cracks down on discipline in classrooms by giving administrators a procedure to remove consistently disruptive students, was passed.
This will allow a teacher to spend time teaching, rather than dealing with disruptions, he said.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, who is Chair of the House Education Committee addressed another bill that will help better educate students.
Ellington said the bill introduced new and higher standards of learning for students in kindergarten through third grade.
The goal, he said, is to have kids proficient in core skills by the time they enter the fourth grade with more intensive teaching and guidelines to follow through the third grade.
“Teacher’s aides were added in as well,” he said, providing an investment to try to make sure students don’t end up going into middle and high school with deficiencies in basic skills.
“That was probably one of our most important achievements in education,” he said.
Another bill he will continue to push next year is to bring the salaries of teachers and service personnel up to at least the average (50th percentile) pay in neighboring states.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, said it was a “great session,” with a lot getting accomplished for the state, and it may have something to do with changes in the daily process.
Smith said he was on a new caucus that met every morning at 8 a.m. to review all of the upcoming bills to be better prepared.
“That really saved a lot of time,” he said, because legislators did not need to get on the floor to review bills. “It also helped the leadership teams because questions they may have could already be answered.”
Smith said it was nice to be part of that team and getting things cleaned up early in the morning.
Smith also said he will keep working on trying to get the same right for people on Capitol grounds that college campuses will have in carrying a concealed weapon.
So far, the House has been receptive, but not the Senate.
The Senate has also not been cooperative in getting through a bill that former Del. John Shott championed, to increase penalties for child abuse.
“I really need the help of the Senate to get it across the finish line,” he said.
The legislative breakfast has been has been a tradition but had not been held because of the pandemic.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
