A bill working its ways through the West Virginia legislative process would change the way public schools handle disruptive behavior in classrooms.
House Bill 2890, which was sponsored by House Majority Whip Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, passed the House 79-16 and was sent to the Senate Education Committee earlier this month, provides guidelines with specific steps to try to lessen the incidents of students’ disruptive behaviors.
Gearheart listed the bill as one of his goals before this year’s legislative session started.
“I plan to work toward a plan to allow schools to enforce discipline,” he said. “In many schools one disruptive (student) is damaging the educational efforts of entire classes. All students have rights and are due an education but there is no entitlement to damage the progress of others.”
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, is Chair of the House Education Committee and co-sponsor of the bill.
‘I believe it will pass the Senate,” Ellington said. “Discipline and a proper classroom environment are necessary for our students to excel.”
Gearheart said he also believes the bill will pass the Senate.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he has not yet seen the bill.
“But I agree that teachers need more authority to discipline disruptive kids,” he said.
According to the bill, “When a teacher determines that the behavior of the student is disorderly conduct, interfering with an orderly educational process or disruptive to the classroom environment, the student shall be excluded from that teacher’s classroom and may not re-enter the classroom for the remainder of the instructional day. This removal shall count as an in-school suspension. If the behavior of the student is disruptive enough to be removed from a classroom three times total in one month, the student shall receive an out-of-school suspension or may be considered for placement in an alternative learning center if one is available within the county school system.”
An exception to that could be a “personality clash,” which means the student may learn better in a different classroom environment and the principal “may remove the student immediately and protect the integrity of the classroom.”
The bill also says that when a student is excluded from the classroom by the teacher for “disorderly conduct, interfering with an orderly educational process or behaving in a manner that is disruptive to the classroom environment, the teacher has 24 hours to create an electronic record and place the report on this action into West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS), without any repercussion.”
“Each county board shall implement a tier system policy, with teacher input, to provide a framework for student behaviors and punishments,” the bill says. “The policy shall be clear and concise with specific guidelines and examples. The principal shall support the teacher in the discipline of the students if proper cause and documentation is provided following the schoolwide discipline policy. The teacher may not be reprimanded if their actions are legal and within the structure of the county board’s policy for student behavior and punishment.”
According to Classroom, an education online publication, disruptive students “interfere with the teacher’s ability to teach effectively. The behaviors require large amounts of the teacher’s time and attention. The teacher must stop the lesson or discussion to address the behavior, and this takes away from the valuable time needed to instruct the rest of the class. If the disruptive behavior is threatening, it may challenge the teacher’s authority and can create tension in the classroom, which pushes learning to the background. Disruptive behavior by one student also encourages other students to do the same, which compromises the teacher’s authority and ability to control the group.”
Tennessee legislators passed a similar law that went into effect last year.
A recent survey from the Professional Educators of Tennessee showed 22 percent of educators were “unlikely” to remain in public education, with almost 80 percent of those surveyed cited student discipline and behavior as “challenging” or “very challenging.”
The group says the law will help address this issue by putting “better discipline systems and processes in place,” and giving “teachers more voice on the critical issue of student discipline.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
