BLUEFIELD — Reaction to Wednesday’s chaos and violence in the nation’s Capitol Building has been swift and strong from elected leaders as well as the judicial system.
After the mob that invaded both the Senate and House chambers had been rounded up and removed, federal legislators, including Sen. Joe Manchin, returned to the floor to finish the process to certify the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.
“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work,” Manchin said Wednesday night. “These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, who serves southern West Virginia, called the mob action “reprehensible.”
“The Rule of Law is paramount to the maintenance of freedom,” he said. “The right to peaceful assembly and demonstration is a fundamental right, but that right does not extend to committing violence in the name of any cause or purpose. The violence at the Nation’s Capitol Building was reprehensible and counter to every value we share as Americans.”
Stuart said the laws should be enforced.
“My team is working with our counterparts in law enforcement and, as the facts dictate, are prepared to enforce the Rule of Law and the laws of these United States,” he said. “ I fully support and endorse the statement of Acting United States Attorney General Rosen regarding yesterday’s intolerable events. I want to commend the brave men and women of law enforcement for their selfless service yesterday and always. These men and women are incredible public servants in defense of our citizens, our communities and the Rule of Law.”
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, also condemned the mob action.
“I think protesting is an American right, an important part of the American process,” he said. “However, when it crosses the line into lawlessness it’s a problem, especially if it impacts the safety and security of leaders in the nation’s Capitol.”
Gearheart said such an invasion is a serious violation of the law and they “have a price to pay,” adding that in a way those invaders were very lucky.
“On a normal day, if I run straight through the check point at the Capitol Building somebody is going to shoot me,” he said. “They were very fortunate people that security did not take a dimmer view of their actions. They could have and would have the right to (use weapons), it’s in their jobs to do so.”
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, said there is “no room in America for the deliberate violence we witnessed in our Capitol on January 6.”
“I strongly condemn every individual who illegally entered the Capitol and everyone who did so should be charged with a felony criminal offense for trespassing,” he said. “Anyone who vandalized or damaged property to include the Capitol building itself should be charged to the fullest extent in accordance with President Trump’s executive order Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues.”
But Smith said peaceful protesters should be protected.
“For the many thousands of peaceful protesters in attendance at the Capitol yesterday (Wednesday) I fully support their first Amendment right to freedom of speech and they should not be branded with the faction who broke the law, committed insurrection, and assailed the Capitol,” he said. “When violence is the way, the message of protest is lost. All violence in protesting must end.”
On the Virginia side, Gov. Ralph Northam deployed members of the Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Police to respond to the event and placed a level of blame on the rhetoric of the President.
“The violence we saw at the U.S. Capitol today was nothing short of an armed insurrection and a humiliating assault on American democracy,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday night. “The President incited this mob with his refusal to accept the lawful results of a fair and secure election. And the members of Congress who have enabled him—and continue to encourage and praise his efforts—bear just as much responsibility.”
Northam said that when “elected leaders purposefully reject facts and fan the flames of conspiracy theories, all in pursuit of power, they are taking dangerous steps. And now we are seeing where those steps can lead. God forbid we experience anything worse.”
Pres. Trump gave a speech to a large throng of supporters prior to the mob action, with many interpreting his words, which told the crowd to march to the Capitol Building and show strength, as inciting the action.
Gearheart said he did not read the text of Trump’s speech but does not believe the President’s intent was for his followers to storm the Capitol Building.
“He did not tell them to do that,” he said.
Although many are calling for action against the President, including invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office and/or impeachment, Gearheart said Trump has less than three weeks left in his term so it would be a “smart thing to let that go by” since a new president is coming into office.
Manchin did not take a position on what, if any, action should be taken, instead urging all federal employees to remain on the job.
“No matter what course of action is taken against President Trump, in 13 days Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States,” Manchin said. “Until then, I urge the good men and women honorably serving at all levels of the federal government to please stay at their post for the protection of our democracy. The actions of a rogue President will not and should not reflect on you. Instead, your patriotism and commitment to the greater good of our country will be reaffirmed.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
