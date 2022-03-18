Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.