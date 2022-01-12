RICHMOND, Va. — With a new Republican governor and leadership in Virginia, local Southwest Virginia legislators say they are excited to go to Richmond for the 2022 General Assembly, which begins today.
“We are just over the top excited in being able to work with the (Glenn) Youngkin Administration,” said state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-38th District. “We have already seen some great picks (for key administrative positions).”
Hackworth said Youngkin has already reached out to him.
“I really think the pro-business aspect is what I am most excited about,” he said, adding he is a businessman with years of experience in the business community. “I think you will see more of a shift from bureaucracy to more pro-business in cutting some of the regulations, cutting some of the red tape so we can get things done.”
Hackworth said one priority for him will be to work on stopping the minimum wage increase, which is now $11 an hour and is scheduled to go up each year until reaching $15 an hour in 2026.
“I would not want to take back what has happened so far,” he said. “I would just leave at $11 an hour. A correction was made in the minimum wage (to raise it to $11) and let’s leave it there.”
But any further increases will hurt small businesses, he said, and can have a “devastating impact” on job growth.
Hackworth said it’s not so much the rise in the wage, it’s more a matter of “compression of pay,” which means a brand new, untested worker would end up starting out at the same level of pay of an experienced employee who has been working for years and earned any raises.
“If they are good and work hard, they earn a raise,” he said. “I don’t think the government needs to step in and say that just because you live and breathe and show up you get the same money as a proven worker. It should be more competitive and leave it up to the businesses.”
Hackworth also said the minimum wage was designed for mainly part-time work for college students and others just starting out, not a full-time job to make a living.
Those rising wages for everyone also drive up inflation, he added, so the cost goes up on everything and eats up the extra money people make.
Another General Assembly action needs to change regarding the extra universal background check as a gun control measure, he said.
A concealed carry permit, which requires an extensive background check anyway, is now not enough to buy or sell or trade or even accept a gun as a gift.
“We would like to see that extra background check eliminated,” he said, and some people may be unwittingly breaking the law.
“I don’t want to see any law-abiding citizens getting caught up in the letter of the law,” he said.
Hackworth said the marijuana legalization passed by the General Assembly will probably not be repealed but it may need some tweaking.
One issue that needs addressing is “defining the legal limits” of use when driving a vehicle, he said. “There needs to be some sort of standard legal limit that can be measured like there is with alcohol.”
A priority for him this session is education.
“We need to take a look at our education system and find some funding for our schools, to build schools,” he said, and he is looking forward to seeing the details of Youngkin’s plan for education. “Every student in Southwest Virginia should receive a first-rate education.”
Hackworth is particularly interested in expanding vocational-technical programs.
Trade skills like carpentry, HVAC, electrical and plumbing are in demand.
“We see a tremendous need for those skills…” he said, adding that the jobs pay better than most occupations. “There is more money, more flexibility in schedules, no student debt.”
Hackworth said with schools and community colleges working together, students can segue from high school voc/tech to colleges and develop those skills that are needed and pay well.
“It will be exciting and we are excited,” he said of the start of the General Assembly.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said handling COVID and focusing on the economy will be two priorities when the General Assembly session begins .
“There is no question that most Virginians are ready to put the last two years behind them and move forward with some normalcy in their lives,” he said.
Part of that normalcy for him will be to concentrate on the economy in this area, with some good news related to a major project.
“One of my main priorities for Southwest Virginia will be to focus on economic development,” he said. “I could not be more excited that Project Jonah is finally under construction. The nearly $300 million dollar indoor aquaculture facility is the largest private capital investment in the history of Tazewell and Russell counties.”
Construction of that facility, located behind Southwest Virginia Community College, is under way.
Tax benefits from the new business that will employee more than 200 will be spread to three counties.
“The unique revenue sharing agreement that we proposed and was agreed on will allow for Buchanan, Russell, and Tazewell counties to revenue share the local tax revenue generated from the operation,” he said. “I am confident that we can use this project and the local revenue sharing agreement as a model to attract other industries to Southwest Virginia.”
Morefield said the political makeup of the Legislature this year may be more conducive to getting things done.
“Having a slim majority in the House and with the Democrats controlling the Senate, this will provide even more opportunities for Southwest Virginia,” he said. “Slim majorities encourage all parties to come to the table and reach a reasonable compromise on most issues. It is uncertain how this will work out on any specific legislation, but I am certain it will result in accomplishing goals that could not have been achieved over the last two years.”
Morefield is also joining Hackworth in providing more help for Hurley, where a community was devastated by flooding last year but was denied federal assistance.
“I am currently evaluating potential legislation to be filed, but considering House Bill 5, a bill that I am calling, ‘Hope for Hurley,’ to be my top priority,” Morefield said. “HB5, if adopted into law, would create a statewide flood relief fund that would be made available to not only the flood victims of the recent Hurley disaster but also future flood victims across the commonwealth. The proposed fund could potentially pay for the complete rebuild or repair of a home that was impacted by a flood, landslide, or mudslide. “
The program would be funded by a small percentage of auction proceeds from the Regional Green House Gas Initiative that Virginia recently joined, he said.
“In the event that Virginia would withdraw from RGGI, it would be funded by a one time investment of $50 million from the unobligated proceeds in which there is a current balance of roughly $200 million,” Morefield said. “It is heartbreaking to see what happened in Hurley and I am committed to doing everything that I can to help make this community whole again.”
The General Assembly convenes today and adjourns on March 12.
Youngkin, Virginia’s 74th governor, will be inaugurated on Saturday.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
