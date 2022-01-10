CHARLESTON — With the West Virginia 2022 legislative session starting Wednesday, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, does not expect as much controversy as can often happen.
“It is an election year and typically there are less controversial issues to work with,” he said.
But one that could come up relates to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to not stop a Texas law that bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother, and the Supreme Court is also now considering a Mississippi law that ends legal abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Both run counter to Roe vs. Wade, which allows abortions up until viability, which is about 24 weeks.
“I would expect some pro-life legislation in light of the Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas law,” he said.
The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the Mississippi law, and that could mean the end of Roe vs. Wade or a compromise to give states more leeway on abortion rights.
Another issue that surfaced last year and is likely to come up again is tax reform, which Gov. Jim Justice pushed but was opposed by the House.
“Tax reform, that ended in major disagreement between the Governor and House, will return,” he said.
Gearheart said he Governor’s’ emergency powers, which often have been criticized during the pandemic, will come up, as well as how to spend the excess surplus and federal dollars that keep coming into the state.
“Associated with that topic will be the raises and bonuses proposed for public employees,” he said. “That will get a lot of attention.”
“I have a bill that I hope will get attention that provides for the process of succession for members of the House of Representatives,” he said. “Currently, if a US House member leaves office they are not replaced until the next election.”
A succession process would change that.
“I also have continued concern regarding the actions of the WV Parkways Authority on toll increases outside of the process created in 2017 legislation,” Geartheart said.
He wanted the tolls to end in 2019, when they were initially scheduled to end.
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer County, is starting his second term and has a busy agenda.
Three new bills for 2022 are priorities for him, he said.
One is on cycle elections, the Voter Turnout Act.
The bill will bring uniformity to local elections by ensuring that all counties have their local elections to include levy elections, held on a date that a statewide election is already taking place (primary or general election), he said.
The bill will have a saving clause for terms of existing local elected officials and renewal of existing levies to bring them into conformity with a new structure. Municipality elections are opt in.
“The goal of bill is to increase voter turnout and reduce cost of elections to taxpayers,” he said. “This bill is completed and will be introduced in 2022 Session.”
Another bill completed and ready to be introduced is the retired Law Enforcement Officer Protection Act.
It would allow a credentialed retired officer to carry a concealed handgun in any building where an on-duty law enforcement officer would be authorized to carry a concealed handgun, with limited exceptions.
Smith said he also wants to see former Del. John Shott’s bill to increase penalties for child abuse to be passed this year.
Some bills carried over from the 2021 session will be up again, he said, and will have his support.
They include:
• Concealed carry permits for teachers who volunteer to be a designated school protection officer.
• Capitol Carry, which allows concealed carry on and in capitol grounds.
• Property Tax Poverty Exemption related to school excess levy, which allows for exemption from school excess levy tax for taxpayers with a household income at or below
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Poverty Guidelines.
• Distill Your Own, which allows a person to manufacture (distill) a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption.
The last day to introduce bills in the House in this year’s session will be Feb. 15 and the last day in the Senate is Feb. 21.
March 2 will be the last day to consider bills on third reading and the final day of session is set for March 12.
