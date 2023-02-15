BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University may once again start offering new two-year associate’s degree programs.
Senate Bill 602, co-sponsored by state Sen. Chandler Swope, would allow BSU to offer associate’s degrees as it did until about 20 years ago.
Jim Nelson, Assistant to the President at BSU, said the system of higher education was changed around 2003 when legislators took almost all two-year programs away from four-year institutions to help create the community college system.
Although opinion about the change was sharply divided, including a rally in Charleston against the change, it had “impetus,” Nelson said, and garnered enough support to pass.
Part of the impetus was provided by some four-year institutions that somehow saw offering two-year programs as taking away from their status, Nelson said.
But it was quite a blow to Bluefield State.
“We had a wonderfully workable system in the two-plus-two model,” Nelson said of offering a two-year associate’s degree that could put students directly into a good job but also offer a path to a four-year degree if they chose to do so. “We were humming like a fine-tuned motor.”
However, BSU went from 3,500 students to about half that number after the change and, after “lobbying hard,” was allowed to keep only two associate degree programs – in engineering technology and nursing.
Nelson said BSU had already been “hamstrung” by lacking on-campus housing so it was a struggle to maintain enrollment, which continued to decline.
That was especially troubling because as a HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) school and serving the community by having a niche to meet students where they were, the change was “terribly ill-timed for us,” Nelson said.
According to the bill, “Due to the need to fulfill their historical mission as historically black colleges, Bluefield State University and West Virginia State University shall be authorized to offer associate degrees on their campus as were permitted prior to the establishment of the current system of higher education.”
Ted Lewis, BSU Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, said that, if passed, the bill will allow the university to better fulfill its mission.
“It is the mission of Bluefield State to serve the education needs of the community.” he said, adding that it will allow BSU to not only offer more options to students but also respond to the demands of the job market by providing the needed training.
For example, he said an associate’s degree in science for surgical technology is already being pursued.
“We have had hospitals and health care provides asking us to develop a program to do this,” he said, and no community college within a 45-mile drive can do that. “We are trying to meet the needs of our employers in the community and provide opportunities for students.”
Also on the drawing board is an associate’s degree in cybersecurity, he added, another profession in high demand.
Since so many programs in areas like health science and engineering are already in place at BSU, with the equipment, facilities and staff to go along with them, the university is well-equipped to offer many associate’s degrees.
“We just need the green light,” he said.
Lewis also said the university is working closely with New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC), trying to avoid duplications and allowing students to transition easily to a four-year degree if they choose.
The Raleigh Street Cinemas in Bluefield, opening in May, will include two teaching labs for NRCTC that will offer CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) training as well as phlebotomy certification, and NRCTC is working with BSU to allow students who want further medical training to move to the university.
It is all about giving students the opportunity to graduate and go to work in a highly skilled job with high wages, he added.
“We are very excited that the Senate understands that the mission of Bluefield State is to improve our community’s educational needs,” Lewis said.
The bill is now in the Senate Education Committee.
