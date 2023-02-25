A bill slated for third reading Monday in the West Virginia Senate would allow public school teachers to include “intelligent design” in the curriculum.
Senate Bill 619 says that “teachers in public schools, including public charter schools, that include any one or more of grades Kindergarten through 12, may teach intelligent design as a theory of how the universe and/or humanity came to exist.”
Intelligent design has been compared to creationism. That is, evolution does not fully explain the development of rational thinking, which required the intervention of a higher power.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that teaching intelligent design as science is unconstitutional, but teaching it as a theory, not as science or fact, is the difference that is included in this legislation.
Both 6th District Republican state Senators Chandler Swope and Mark Maynard said they will support the bill.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County. is Chair of the House Education Committee, where the bill will go if it passes the Senate as expected.
Ellington said he will need to look at the details.
“I am not opposed to teaching in context of theories,” he said. “Just not promoting one form of religion over another in public school.”
Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Associate, said the bill is a “solution in search of a problem.”
“We teach WV College and Career readiness standards,” he said. “Teachers lead discussions on a variety of subjects.”
Several court cases have been consistent with rulings, with the legal line being crossed when creationism or intelligent design is taught as science rather than theory.
Evolution is generally taught as part of a science curriculum.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.