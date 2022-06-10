A federal bill has been introduced to help prevent any future shortages of baby formula.
Co-sponsored by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.-9th District, the More Options for Infants and Parents Act is designed to not only help prevent a shortage but also to address the immediate crisis families are facing.
“The infant formula shortage has created anxiety and disruption for parents and children across the country,” Griffith said. “The More Options for Infants and Parents Act would make important reforms, including the publication of a list of potential substitutes and requiring health officials to act with more urgency to avert shortages. We cannot accept infant formula shortages, and this bill would help prevent them from reoccurring.”
The bill was introduced by Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ken., Republican Leader of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.
“A baby formula shortage is truly a life and death issue that should never have to be a concern for parents in the United States,” Guthrie said in announcing the bill. “Unfortunately, it has not been uncommon for parents in Kentucky and across the nation to go store to store and spend hours to find baby formula for their child during this shortage.”
Guthrie said he has been “extremely frustrated by the Biden Administration’s clumsy response to this crisis and that it took months to get a major baby formula manufacturing plant back up and running.”
“My bill would require the FDA to immediately review all pending applications for new baby formula to get products on the shelves as quickly as possible, keep families informed on shortages and appropriate baby formula substitutes, and provide the FDA new flexibilities on labeling and nutrition requirements to give families access to substitutes during a shortage,” he said.
Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., was also one of the co-sponsors.
The bill requires the FDA to review all pending baby formula submissions under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) no later than 14 days after the bill’s enactment.
It also requires the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to publish and keep an up-to-date list on the FDA’s website that details appropriate substitutes for formula products that the Secretary has determined are in shortage or are at risk of being in shortage.
The bill also gives the HHS Secretary the ability to waive any applicable labeling and nutritional requirements to facilitate substitutions for products in shortage.
